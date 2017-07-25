Cyberinc powers expansion of Isla(R) into global markets: signs partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

SAN RAMON, CA–(Marketwired – July 25, 2017) –

Cyberinc, a global leader in cybersecurity continues to accelerate the expansion of Isla web malware isolation system powered by HPE as its OEM and GTM partner

Isla delivers complete web freedom through an industry pioneering isolation approach to preventing malware from entering an enterprise’s network

The partnership with HPE enables a seamless and simplified global rollout for Isla around the world leveraging HPE’s advanced go to market infrastructure and fulfilment supply chain

Cyberinc, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has signed a global OEM partnership agreement with HPE for powering Isla, its advanced web malware isolation system. The collaboration with HPE will enable Cyberinc to aggressively sell and deliver Isla, backed by HPE’s advanced go to market infrastructure and efficient fulfilment supply chain.

HPE will drive accelerated expansion and adoption of Isla through its world class manufacturing, distribution and support infrastructure. Collaboration with HPE will enable Cyberinc to strategically gain leadership in the end-point security market with Isla system, an industry-pioneering innovation that eliminates all external malware based threats emanating through the browser.

HPE’s expansive capabilities to meet the requirements of high quality production and timely delivery, along with its ability to give support and coverage across 120 countries will position Isla to rising customer demands across markets.

Security in a Digital Era

The digitization wave has resulted in reshaping the cyber-security landscape with advanced, sophisticated web malware attack techniques such as Ransomware, Spear Phishing, Malvertising and Drive-by-Downloads. These advanced cyber-attacks which routinely bypass traditional defenses can be devastating to enterprises and require specialized technology and personnel to effectively counter such attacks. With browser-based malware emerging as a prime attack vector there is a clear need to shift the focus from malware detection — which can never be 100% accurate — to malware isolation to ensure malware free web-browsing.

Cyberinc’s Isla presents a new approach to defeating web based malware with innovative isolation technology that isolates all web content outside the network perimeter. Isla adopts an ‘isolate’ approach versus the traditional ‘detect and respond’ approach, thereby redefining how one secures the enterprise from Malware Based Threats.

“Isla is a game changing innovation in Cybersecurity and we are investing to scale it to meet the surging demand. HPE’s leadership position in the worldwide server market with over 23% market share, its rich OEM expertise and global market reach will help us drive leadership for Isla across the key markets globally. Isla’s disruptive isolation technology combined with HPE’s world class go to market capabilities will help us win in the marketplace,” said Samir Shah, CEO, Cyberinc. “We are looking forward to expanding adoption of Isla across global markets by addressing the toughest security concerns of enterprises, and delivering security solutions that exceed expectations.”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on the partnership

“Cybersecurity is a paramount concern for businesses large and small. Cyberinc’s isolate strategy is a unique approach to the traditional detect and respond model. Partnerships like this enable both HPE and Cyberinc to utilize our strengths to deliver unique solutions that bring value to customers,” says Phillip Cutrone VP & GM WW OEM DCIG Business, HPE. “Consistent global execution is one of the cornerstones of the HPE OEM Program. We provide the technology portfolio, supply chain and services that enable partners like Cyberinc to quickly scale their business so they can focus on and build upon their unique value.”

About Cyberinc

Cyberinc is a subsidiary of Aurionpro and delivers advanced security solutions for enterprises. Its offerings include secure, scalable, high performance security products that protect from cyber-attacks, and services that help enterprises transition to next generation access management systems.For more information, please visit: www.cyberinc.com.