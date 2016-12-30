Cypress Development Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP) (OTCBB:CYDVF) (Frankfurt:C1Z1) (“Cypress” or the “Company”) announces, pursuant to its stock option plan, that the Company has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,140,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company, exercisable for a period of five years, at a price of $0.105 per share. The Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 08, 2016.

Due to a late subscription arrival in regards to the Company’s recently closed private placement announced Dec. 23rd, Cypress has agreed to a small 2nd non-brokered private placement of 100,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit (“Unit”) for gross proceeds of $10,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for a period of three years at a price of $0.125 per share from the closing date of the private placement.

No finder’s fee was paid in connection with this private placement. The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The Company intends to utilize the proceeds of the private placements to continue to advance its lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada and for general working purposes.

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress development Corp is a publicly traded lithium and zinc exploration company that continues to acquire and develop potentially viable mineral projects in the State of Nevada, U.S.A.

Cypress is very active in Clayton Valley, Nevada with its team committed to systematically exploring its properties for both a lithium-brine resource and expanding exploration relating to the potential for a lithium resource that exists within the large area of recently discovered non-hectorite “claystones”, that has seen high lithium assays recovered from these same “claystones”.

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 33.4 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

“Don Myers”



DONALD MYERS

Director

For further information contact myself or:

Don Huston

President

Cypress Development Corp.

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: [email protected]

