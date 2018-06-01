Daimler Facing Huge Emissions Fine

CBJ — German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has threatened to fine Daimler $4.4 billion over a diesel emissions scandal with some of its vehicles.

Scheuer met with Daimler head Dieter Zetsche in a closed-door meeting over how many Mercedes-Benz vans and cars need to be fixed after a regulator found illegal software in one of its models.

Last month Daimler was ordered by the motor vehicle authority KBA to recall Vito vans fitted with 1.6 liter diesel engines because it said they breached emissions rules.

Daimler plans to appeal KBA’s decision to classify its software as illegal, although the company did say it is cooperating fully as the investigation continues.

