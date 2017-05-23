Dairy Farmers of Ontario Appoints Graham Lloyd as New General Manager

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 23, 2017) - Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Graham Lloyd as General Manager effective August 1, 2017.

“We find ourselves in very interesting times, where trade, growth, innovation, and consumer trends dictate the landscape and opportunities ahead,” says Ralph Dietrich, DFO Chair. “Graham Lloyd’s leadership will be invaluable during these times. Our focus is to work with our industry partners to continue to strengthen Canadian dairy and work collaboratively with government toward positive outcomes.”

Mr. Lloyd started his career with the dairy industry as DFO’s General Counsel and Secretary to the Board in July 2011 and his portfolio expanded to include Director of Communications, where he became heavily involved in government relations and managed the activities of the Communication Division.

As part of the senior management team at DFO, Mr. Lloyd has been instrumental in many accomplishments, such as the implementation of the national ingredient strategy and seizing significant market growth opportunities. He has built very strong relationships and is valued for his strategic thinking, especially with government decision-makers and with our processors.

“Graham has a reputation for his relentless pursuit of excellence,” added Dietrich. “I am confident that he will serve the industry with focus and determination, always looking out for the best interests of our dairy farmers.”

“Graham has built valuable relationships with governments and industry stakeholders. He is taking over at a critical time in the history of the dairy industry,” says Peter Gould, DFO’s current GM who retires July 31, 2017. “I am confident he will represent the industry well and ensure the best interests of dairy farmers and our industry partners are served. I know Graham will keep DFO in the forefront of Canadian agriculture.”

“This is a great honour and privilege. Dairy is an important contributor to the Canadian economy and to the health of Canadians,” says Lloyd. “We have a great team at DFO and I look forward to working hard on behalf of dairy farmers and our stakeholders to grow our industry.”

Mr. Lloyd will start his position on August 1, 2017 immediately following the retirement of DFO’s current General Manager Peter Gould.

About DFO

Dairy Farmers of Ontario is the marketing group for the largest sector of Ontario agriculture. We are proudly owned and operated by the farm families of Ontario’s dairy farms.