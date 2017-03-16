Dairy King Uses Cloud-based LED Sign for the Community more than Business

BREESE, IL–(Marketwired – March 16, 2017) – Dairy King’s motto is “WHERE FRIENDS MEET FRIENDS!”, and not only do they offer a wide variety of food from specialty burger, salads, and sandwiches to nachos, fried pickles and ice cream, but they also offer their new cloud-based full color LED message sign to their community. After working with Jewell Sign Company, located in Festus, MO, Dairy King decided to install full color LED signs at two of their locations: Breese, IL and Trenton, IL, with the goal of promoting people in their community than their daily specials.

The owner of Dairy King, Michelle Maue, purchased the business in 1995 which already had a long history opening back in 1951 by Frieda and Orville Von Alst who simply decided Breese needed a place to serve ice cream. She transformed the business by adding a drive thru and more food items, but kept the tradition alive of providing quality food with great service at reasonable prices.

Michele’s locations had amber grayscale displays purchased in 2003, but she wanted a new look along with a new goal. She wanted to give back by making the displays available to her local community for posting local items of interest, events, people, congratulations as well as posting her daily specials, and this time, in dynamic full color. Michele is a very giving person and her main vision was to give messages of hope and love to the people in the community. For example, one of the first messages Michele put up on her LED display was a quote from an employee of hers, Rita, who has been battling cancer. It read, “No words can express our gratitude! All your kind thoughts, prayers, donations, and hard work is greatly appreciated. Thank you!”

Allan Jones, owner of Jewell Sign Company, recommended and installed a full color LED sign from California-based manufacturer, Vantage LED. The innovative displays includes a 7 yr parts and 7 yr onsite service warranty along with cloud-based software that allows Dairy King to access their LED sign anytime, from anywhere, to create and schedule the desired messages so they can always stay in touch with their community.

Jones stated, “Vantage LED always goes above and beyond. When I came home from the U.S. Navy, I told my father I was going into business for myself and he said, ‘Son, always work hard, be honest, and treat people like I have taught you, and you will never go wrong!’. Vantage LED embodies these traits, plus my clients like the quality, honesty, and service provided. They appreciate my company even more for my affiliation with Vantage LED.”

Since partnering with Vantage LED, Allan came to know not just the quality of the products, but the quality and accessibility of the people. Chris Ma, CEO and founder, insisted on giving him his personal cell phone number, Bruce in sales always went “the extra mile” to be very attentive to his needs, Rosa with support guided him through the programming of the software and Krystal helped coordinate service situations with courtesy and professionalism, Paul in marketing wrote his first PR article, and Jeff and Jimmie helped set up the newly installed displays on the cloud. The list of people went on and on. From the top of the company to the receptionist, Allan stated it continues to be a great experience to work with Vantage LED.

When the new LED electronic message displays were installed, owner Michele Maue stated, “Allan has been such a tremendous help along with Vantage. I love these displays! I am so excited to be able to use my new LED sign now for all the people and to put messages up for them!” We’re sure the community is excited as well to be an integral part of this next chapter in the long, friendly tradition of Dairy King.

About Jewell Sign Company:

Allan Jones started in February 2004 selling signs for an established sign company marketing Electronic Message Centers, Channel Letter Signs, and high quality Lighted Signs primarily in the Midwest. In 2007, he started his own company, so he could offer a variety of quality manufacturers and bring the best products to his customers backed by solid warranties.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/15/11G133176/Images/DairyKing1-a934bd6ea93fb277b09ddf4ce109ab9a.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/15/11G133176/Images/DairyKing2-41b46d43a875ac81bdfe40c2525aa64e.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/15/11G133176/Images/DairyKing-a0ddfa6d4b9d9eb1a450427664602ded.jpg