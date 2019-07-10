Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | DarwinAI Generative Synthesis Platform and Intel Optimizations for TensorFlow Accelerate Neural Networks DarwinAI Generative Synthesis Platform and Intel Optimizations for TensorFlow Accelerate Neural Networks CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedChampion Bear Grants Share OptionsInstallation de gicleurs dans les résidences pour aînés – Le RQRA salue l’excellent travail de la ministre Marguerite Blais qui bonifie le programme d’aide financièreTALENT X JOINS WITH D2L TO STRENGTHEN CANADA’S TECH SECTOR