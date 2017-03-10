Data Facts, Inc. CEO Daphne Large to Serve as New Memphis Institute Board Chairwoman

MEMPHIS, TN–(Marketwired – March 10, 2017) – Data Facts, Inc, a nationwide provider of background screening and lending solutions, recently announced their CEO and President, Daphne Large, will serve on New Memphis Institute’s Board of Trustees as Chairwoman.

President and CEO of New Memphis, Nancy Coffee, is confident Daphne will offer valuable contributions. “In everything she does, Daphne goes above and beyond to help ensure the success of those around her. She brings this drive for service, brilliant mind, and a huge heart for our community to her role at New Memphis. It’s a privilege to have her leadership as our Chairwoman.”

As a native Memphian, Daphne is passionate about the renaissance happening in Memphis and believes that NOW is the time for Memphis. She shares, “Our Government, Chamber and business leaders are working together more so than ever before, and it’s having an incredibly positive impact in Memphis. Poised at the center of this collaboration and supporting this growth is New Memphis. New Memphis’ leadership and exposure programs are designed for every career stage from college to C-Suite, and they play a vital role in attracting and retaining talent and in welcoming newcomers to Memphis. New Memphis is focused on inclusivity and diversity and serves as a role model for other cities who seek such a unifying program. I am honored to serve as Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees for New Memphis. It’s an exciting time. For Memphis, the best is yet to come!”

Large had held numerous offices with the National Consumer Reporting Association, is a member and serves on the Board of the Society of Entrepreneurs, and is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners. In addition, she currently serves on the University of Memphis Leadership, Education & Development Board, the West Tennessee Board for Youth Villages, St. Georges Board of Trustees, and serves as a member of the Memphis Chairman’s Circle at the Memphis Chamber. She recently served a term as Treasurer on the Make-A-Wish MidSouth Board, the Germantown Chamber of Commerce and on the advisory council for the Junior League of Memphis.

Large, who has been involved with New Memphis Institute for several years and served as Vice-Chair in 2016, will serve as the Chairwoman as well as the head of the organization’s Strategic Planning Committee.

About New Memphis Institute

Now more than ever, Memphis needs talent. Businesses need the talent to thrive, the government needs the talent to solve problems, schools need the talent to educate our youth, and communities need the talent to innovate and work for a better future. New Memphis is forging a more prosperous and vital new Memphis by attracting, developing, activating and retaining talent.

About Data Facts, Inc.

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided trusted information to mortgage lending and background screening professionals to reach sound lending and hiring decisions. The company maintains a national footprint, keeps a close eye on technological development, and stays at the forefront of industry compliance and regulations. This insight allows them to provide a suite of comprehensive solutions to advance their clients’ efficiency in sound decision making. Their dedication to operational excellence and personalized support has solidified them as an industry leader.

Their commitment to the above industry standards is proven by their NAPBS accreditation, sustaining SOC 1 and SOC 2 certifications, all staff members upholding FCRA certification, and maintaining active roles on the NCRA and multiple MBA boards.

Data Facts, Inc. was the proud recipient of the Commercial Appeal’s Top Workplace Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

For more information, please contact Data Facts, Inc. at 901-685-7599 or email [email protected]. Subscribe to their lending solutions or background screening blog, follow them on Twitter at @dfscreening and @dflending, and connect on LinkedIn at Data Facts, Inc. to stay abreast of industry updates.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/9/11G132645/Images/daphne_email-32106ee933a785f1835042b2386b27d2.jpg