Data Facts, Inc. Unveils New Driver Monitoring Platform for Transportation Clients

MEMPHIS TN–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) – Data Facts, Inc., a leading provider of background screening solutions, recently announced an addition to their current suite of background screening and monitoring products.

Data Facts chose to offer the SambaSafety driver screening and monitoring product to their client partners who employ drivers. SambaSafety’s innovative solution suite, made up of ComplianceManager, IncidentManager, and AccidentTracker, provides driver risk technology and information to employers, enabling companies with commercial and non-commercial fleets to easily identify and address unsafe driving behavior. This information helps employers take the appropriate actions necessary to maintain the safety of drivers and passengers within their communities.

Lisa May, the Senior Vice-President of the Data Facts Background Screening division, explains the importance of driver monitoring. “The transportation industry is strictly regulated. Not only can non-compliance result in hefty fines, an unqualified or non-licensed driver opens organizations up for disastrous lawsuits. Our new screening and monitoring solution helps minimize this risk.”

The SambaSafety solution automates the management of driver data, checking for DUI/DWI convictions, invalid licenses, and upcoming license expiration dates. Monthly reports identify new citation and actions and alerts management in regards to the most critical driver behavior issues. All information is stored in one easy-to-access place.

May sums up the new product addition as “we knew there was a need in the market, and wanted to proactively investigate a product that meets our clients’ needs. We are confident we found it with SambaSafety’s driver monitoring.”

About SambaSafety

SambaSafety is the market leader of cloud-based risk management software solutions for organizations with commercial and non-commercial drivers. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of driver information — motor vehicle records, court data, status checks, accident data, incident data, compliance information, medical certifications — our innovative platform automates the driver risk management process delivering a comprehensive 360-degree view of driver behavior and performance. SambaSafety provides organizations across the United States and Canada the actionable insight to improve driver performance, reduce accidents, lower insurance costs and limit risks — ultimately improving community safety.

About Data Facts, Inc.

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided clients with background screening information they trust and rely on to reach sound hiring decisions. Headquartered in Cordova, TN, the company maintains a national footprint, services clients nationally and internationally, and specializes in customized background screening solutions for a multitude of industries. Their dedication to operational excellence, advanced Applicant Tracking System integrations, and a U.S. based support team has solidified them as an industry leader for almost three decades.

Data Facts, Inc. was the proud recipient of The Commercial Appeal’s Top Workplace Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Data Facts is an NAPBS accredited company, certified as a women-owned diversified supplier by the WBENC, and has attained their SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 certification.

