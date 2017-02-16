Data Facts Sponsors Make-A-Wish(R) Mid-South Wine for Wishes Event in Memphis

MEMPHIS TN–(Marketwired – February 16, 2017) – Data Facts, Inc, a nationwide provider of mortgage lending and background screening solutions, is a sponsor of the Wine for Wishes annual event, held Thursday, February 16th at the Cadre Building in Memphis, Tennessee.

The event offers great wines, food, live music and a silent auction all to benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-South, which serves local children with life-threatening medical conditions.

“I am honored to be part of this great organization,” comments Blake Higgins, Data Facts’ Marketing Administrator. “We all love working for the good of the kids. This event is always fun, and, will hopefully raise enough money to sponsor several wishes.”

For years, Data Facts has been an avid participant in many local and national charitable organizations, and encourages their staff to do the same. “Giving back to the communities we serve is our way of practicing good corporate and individual citizenship. We all believe in it, and it’s woven into our company culture,” explains Data Facts CEO Daphne Large.

Several Data Facts employees plan to attend the Wine for Wishes event.

About Make-A-Wish Mid-South

Make-A-Wish® Mid-South is proud to serve Arkansas, West Tennessee and North Mississippi. Fulfilling a child’s wish provides a joyful and meaningful experience that benefits both the child and the family. The Mid-South chapter is funded by donations from individuals, corporations, schools and community groups. More than 450 volunteers share their time, treasures and talents to make wishes come true. The Mid South chapter has granted over 3000 wishes.

About Data Facts, Inc.

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided trusted information to mortgage lending and background screening professionals to reach sound lending and hiring decisions. The company maintains a national footprint, keeps a close eye on technological development, and stays at the forefront of industry compliance and regulations. This insight allows them to provide a suite of comprehensive solutions to advance their clients’ efficiency in sound decision making. Their dedication to operational excellence and personalized support has solidified them as an industry leader.

Their commitment to the above industry standards is proven by their NAPBS accreditation, sustaining SOC 1 and SOC 2 certifications, all staff members upholding FCRA certification, and maintaining active roles on the NCRA and multiple MBA boards.

Data Facts, Inc. was the proud recipient of the Commercial Appeal’s Top Workplace Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

For more information, please contact Data Facts, Inc. at 901-685-7599 or email [email protected]. Subscribe to their lending solution or background screening blog, follow them on Twitter at @dfscreening and @dflending, and connect on LinkedIn at Data Facts, Inc. to stay abreast of industry updates.