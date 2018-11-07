Datametrex and Graph Blockchain in Discussions With the Ministry of Trade and Agriculture

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company and Graph Blockchain, an associate company have had several discussions with a Multi-National Conglomerate to provide Blockchain and Systems Integration solutions for the safe and secure importation of Canadian Beef throughout its global organization.

The solution will focus on the logistics around foreign beef importation into countries with an emphasis on areas such as; quality assurance of products, delivery, payments and quotas. The Company was recently invited to the Canadian Embassy in Seoul Korea to meet with senior officials of a Multi-National Conglomerate, as well as Counsellors from the Canadian Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture to further discuss how each party can work together to increase trade between Canadian Beef suppliers and this group globally.

“This represents a fantastic opportunity for both Datametrex AI and Graph Blockchain as both companies will work together to provide the solution and integration of this innovative platform. We are thrilled to work with the Canadian Governments and their embassy representatives on a solution that will help position Canadian farmers for expansion into new markets.”, says Andrew Ryu, Chairman and CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big Data, collecting data from retail point of sales environments. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its joint venture company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com). Industrial scale Cryptocurrency Mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

To stay informed about Datametrex, please join our Investor Group on 8020 Connect http://bit.ly/2fPUNwF for all upcoming news releases, articles comments and questions.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Kim – President & COO Graph Blockchain Limited Phone: (647) 465-3647 Email: pkim@graphblockchain.com Jeffrey Stevens – President & COO Datametrex AI Limited Phone: (647) 400-8494 Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the timing and completion of the RTO and the private placement. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance or results, since it involves risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Some of the factors on which the forward-looking statements are premised include (but are not limited to) final approval of the CSE and completion of the private placement. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume and expressly renounces any obligation to update any forward-looking information, which is only applicable on the date on which it is given.