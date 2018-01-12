Datametrex Announces Closing of $3,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSX-V:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced and upsized non-brokered private placement of 8,571,427 units (each a “Unit”) for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the terms of the subscription agreement applicable to the Offering, the proceeds of the Offering are to be held in trust pending completion of the Company’s previously announced acquisition of Ronin Blockchain Corp.

“We are thrilled to have the continued support of our shareholders. We increased the size of the offering from $2,000,000 to $3,000,000 to accommodate demand. This is further validation of our vision for Datametrex and we look forward to increasing shareholder value with the use of these funds,” said Andrew Ryu, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.55 for a period of 18 months after closing of the Offering (the “Warrant Expiry Date”). In the event that the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange equals or exceeds $0.65 per common share for any period of 15 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, within 10 business days following such 15-day period, accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date by issuing a press release (a “Warrant Acceleration Press Release”), and, in such case, the Warrant Expiry Date shall be deemed to be 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the 30th day following the issuance of the Warrant Acceleration Press Release.

In connection with the Offering, the Company, as compensation to individuals that introduced subscribers to the Company (each a “Finder”), (i) paid cash commissions equal to CAD$79,795.97; and (ii) issued 227,988 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (with identical terms as those warrants issued under the Offering) (the “Finder’s Fee”).

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About the Company

Datametrex AI Limited is focused on the collection of retail sales data, providing Government Agencies and Fortune 500 corporations with Artificial Intelligence solutions and implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers and Cryptocurrency Mining.

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com.

