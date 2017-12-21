Datametrex Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Settlement

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company”) (TSXV:DM) (FSE:D4G) announces that it has completed its previously-announced shares for debt settlement with certain creditors after being granted approval of the transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange. An aggregate of $330,000 in debt was extinguished through the issuance of an aggregate of 1,434,781 common shares of the Company at an issue price of $0.23 per common share. The issued common shares are subject to a four (4) month hold period ending on April 21, 2018.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is focused on the collection of retail sales data, providing Government Agencies and Fortune 500 corporations with Artificial Intelligence solutions and implementing Blockchain technology for secure data transfers and cryptocurrency mining.

To stay informed about Datametrex, please join our Investor Group on 8020 Connect http://bit.ly/2fPUNwF for all upcoming news releases, articles comments and questions.

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens – President & COO

Phone: (647) 400-8494

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.