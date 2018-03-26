Datametrex Announces New Board Member for Graph Blockchain

TORONTO, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Posner to the board of Graph Blockchain Limited. Mr. Posner is an accomplished executive in the cannabis sector with strong public markets experience. Mr. Posner served as Chief Executive Officer and President at Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE:EAT) from July 2014 until July 2016. He has also been director of Nutritional High International Inc. since 2014, and became chairman in July 2016. He brought “Hempen Gold”, the first hemp-infused beer to Canada. Mr. Posner imported and created marketing and branding initiatives for various other beverage products in Canada. He has been a director of Tinley Beverage Company from October 2015 to February 2017, and is currently a director of Aura Health and Lineage Grow Company.

“Graph is poised to be a leader in the Blockchain space. My years of experience in the Cannabis industry will be a great benefit to the Company, and I plan to help them become a leader of blockchain solutions for the Cannabis sector. I look forward to working with the team, and a part of their growth,” said David Posner.

“David brings not only a wealth of public markets experience, but also expertise in the Cannabis sector, where the Company initiated its footprint, and plans to expand aggressively. He will be instrumental in the growth of Graph Blockchain, particularly in the Cannabis field,” said Andrew Ryu, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

About Graph Blockchain Limited

Graph Blockchain is a joint venture formed between Datametrex and Bitnine. The JV mandate is to bring the value of Graph Database technology to the blockchain environment where there is a great need to enhance performance and present the verified and authenticated data in unique ways.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big Data, collecting data from retail point of sales environments. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its joint venture company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com). Industrial scale Cryptocurrency Mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens – President & COO

Phone: (647) 400-8494

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the timing and completion of any blockchain related activities as the subsidiary is newly incorporated and has no current operations. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance or results, since it involves risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Some of the factors on which the forward-looking statements are premised include (but are not limited to) the lack of material changes to general economic, market and business conditions. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume and expressly renounces any obligation to update any forward-looking information, which is only applicable on the date on which it is given.