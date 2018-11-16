Datametrex Announces Termination of Letter of Intent Between Ronin and Cluny Capital Corp.

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) announces the termination of the binding letter of intent between its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp., and Cluny Capital Corp., a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange, for the proposed business combination of the two companies.

“Based on the current market conditions in the crypto sector the company has decided not to proceed in a public transaction at this time,” says Michael Frank, CEO of Ronin Blockchain Corp.

About the Company

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big Data and Systems Integration. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Implementing Blockchain technology through Graph Blockchain Inc. (www.graphblockchain.com). Industrial scale Cryptocurrency Mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp. (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact: Jeffrey Stevens – President & COO Phone: (647) 400-8494 Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

