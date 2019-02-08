Datametrex Completes First Milestone for an IDEaS Challenge With Department of Defence

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the first milestone of a multi phase R&D program sponsored by the Canadian Federal Government called IDEaS . The Company will be receiving payment of approximately $93,000.00 CAD for successfully achieving this milestone. In addition, it will now commence work on the 2nd milestone which would bring the total value of this opportunity to approximately $200,000.00 CAD. If the Company is successful in its submission of the 2nd milestone, it will be eligible for a larger 12 month contract up to $1M in value.

IDEaS was announced in Canada’s new defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, and commits to $1.6 billion of investment in innovations for defence and security over the next 20 years. The program is looking for solutions to support the development of defence and security capabilities.

“The IDEaS Program will provide unique opportunities for Canadians to put forward their best solutions on defence and security challenges, and will help put those solutions into the hands of the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces. This investment will support the growth and expansion of Canada’s innovation community for the next 20 years.”

– Minister of National Defence, Harjit S. Sajjan

IDEaS will support the development of solutions from their conceptual stage, through prototype testing and capability development. The program includes several elements that promote collaboration between innovators, provides developmental resources and provides opportunities to interact with DND’s science and military members. Through which all innovators are on an even playing field to solve specific defence and security challenges.

“We are thrilled to progress to the next phase of this project. Our team is doing a great job delivering on the objectives and we look forward to continuing to work with the Canadian Government in helping to solve potential security risks” says Andrew Ryu, Chairman and CEO of Datametrex AI.

