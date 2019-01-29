Datametrex Focuses on Fake News and Cannabis AI

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) is pleased to announce that after successful completion of its recent financing, its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics Inc. (“Nexalogy”) will be specifically focusing on products around Fake News. The company has successfully identified multiple sources of Fake News on social media on number of initiatives and programs. The Nexalogy’s AI engine continues to include automated detection of suspicious news sources on social media. The potential for this solution across the government and the Fortune 1000 is integral for enterprise security.

The Company will allocate a portion of the proceeds from the financing to focus on AI for the Cannabis sector through its Canntop AI (“Canntop”) division. The Canntop team will be working with Nexalogy on optimizing the AI algorithms to work with rich data sets that are prevalent in the Cannibas sector. The company is currently in discussion with groups that have key patient data around Cannibas treatments and outcomes.

“We believe that both these targeted markets around Fake News and Artificial Intelligence in the Cannabis sector will provide Nexalogy with a strong foundation to complement its existing government business. Harnessing the power of our patented AI algorithms in these markets is the next step in our evolution.” says Jeff Stevens, President and COO of Datametrex.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ) and Canntop AI ( www.canntop.com ) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

