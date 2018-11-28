Datametrex Provides Corporate Strategy

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) announces plans to leverage its strengths, better optimize capital allocation, and provide even more focused support to its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning subsidiaries, as the Company is taking strategic actions that will enable it to concentrate more on its core business operations. The renewed focus on its core strengths is at the heart of its recent decision to write down its crypto mining division, Ronin Blockchain Corp.

The Company recently announced that it has created a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning company, Canntop AI Limited (“Canntop”) to focus exclusively on the Cannabis sector. It is our opinion that the legalization of cannabis will result in a massive amount of data on social media platforms that will need to be collected, filtered and organized so that all stakeholders (public and private) can make informed decisions. Creating Canntop AI was a strategic move that allows Nexalogy Environics to focus on servicing its core clients, Global Government Agencies, and to focus on securing new opportunities. With the recent announcement of the Fake News Detection Filter Nexalogy has received increased interest from various governments and agencies globally and needs to focus 100% of its resources on the opportunities in front of it.

“We are now able to focus our energy and resources on our core AI businesses to drive revenue and create shareholder value,” said Andrew Ryu, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ), and implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain ( www.graphblockchain.com ).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

