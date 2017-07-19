DataWind Reports Fiscal 2017 Year End Results

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 19, 2017) - DataWind Inc. (TSX:DW), a leader in the delivery of internet access in emerging markets, reported financial results for its fiscal 2017 year ending March 31, 2017. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenues for the year ending March 31, 2016 were $57.8 million, a drop of 3% over the previous fiscal year, due to the impact of demonetization in India. Revenues of $8.29 million during the three months ended March 31, 2017 representing an increase of 20.8% over the three months ended December 31, 2016 and a decrease of 53.3% over the three months ended March 31, 2016.

1,026,272 units were sold during the year ended March 31, 2017 compared to 1,043,514 units sold during the previous year.

Gross margin for the year ended March 31, 2017 is 29.8% which is consistent with the year ended March 31, 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended March 31, 2017 is ($25.3 million) compared to EBITDA of $(0.2 million) for the year ended March 31, 2016 representing a deterioration of $25.1 million.

Management Commentary

Our fiscal 2017 year-end results have been impacted by the demonetization of 86% of the currency in circulation in India. “In November 2016, the Indian government demonetized all Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes in circulation (approximately $7 and $14 USD). These currency notes represented 86% of the value of all currency in circulation in India at the time. The government’s action resulted in a severe cash-crunch for our target customers. As a result, we saw a significant decrease in sales in the last two quarters of the fiscal year, as Indian people spent what little physical cash they have on necessities.” said Suneet Singh Tuli, president and CEO of DataWind.

“Due to the slowdown, caused by demonetization and financial destress experienced by key distributors, we have made moved our business model primarily to our own TV home shopping distribution channel. By investing in our own TV based distribution network, we have seen collections improve, and we have become less dependent on third parties to sell our products.”

The Company established how it recognizes sales, as a result of its direct to consumer sales via TV infomercials. Revenue for this segment is recognized upon product delivery to the enduser, compared to at time of shipping for distribution channels. As a result of this, during the fourth quarter of the year inventory of $6.5 million that was in transit to direct customers, was subsequently after year end recorded as revenue of $7.6 million at the time of delivery to the end customer.

“The launch of our data plans is a key focus for the Company. Revenue from non-hardware based revenue sources increased to $5.3 million in fiscal 2017 compared to $1.5 million in the previous year, a 242% increase. Looking beyond the demonetization in India, we believe we are in a strong position to regain our momentum and ultimately be the go-to provider of low-cost Internet access to developing countries,” said Suneet Singh Tuli.

