Date of Board Meeting

HONG KONG, CHINA and CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Feb. 28, 2017) - The board of directors (the “Board“) of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (HKSE:2012) (The “Company“) hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on or about 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Calgary, Canada (on or about 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong time on Wednesday, March 22, 2017), for the purpose of, approving the annual results and report of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2016 and their publications.

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Sun Kwok Ping

Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, March 1, 2017

Calgary, February 28, 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun, Mr. Hong Luo, Dr. Qi Jiang and Mr. Qiping Men as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Mr. Jianzhong Chen and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Raymond Shengti Fong, Mr. Gerald Franklin Stevenson, Ms. Joanne Yan and Mr. Yi He as independent non-executive directors.

SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

(HKSE:2012)