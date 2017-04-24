David Braddock, PhD, Executive Director Of Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities To Present Opening Keynote At The OPEN MINDS I/DD Executive Summit In California

GETTYSBURG, PA–(Marketwired – April 24, 2017) – OPEN MINDS announced Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities’ Executive Director, David Braddock, will present the opening keynote address, “The State of the States in Developmental Disabilities: 2017,” at the OPEN MINDS I/DD Executive Summit. This full-day, intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) focused event hosted by VERTESS and CapGrow Partners will be held on August 15, 2017, in Long Beach, California.

Following the success of the inaugural I/DD Executive Summit in Florida, this event will provide executives in the I/DD field with practical, cutting-edge ideas for moving their organization forward successfully.

David Braddock is Senior Associate Vice President of the University of Colorado system and Executive Director of the Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities. He also holds the endowed Coleman-Turner Chair in cognitive disability and is a professor in the School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry at the Anschutz Medical Campus. Dr. Braddock was previously at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) for over 20 years and is professor emeritus. He was founding head of the UIC’s academic Department of Disability and Human Development, and was instrumental in establishing several innovative programs including the nation’s first PhD program in disability studies, the Illinois University Center of Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, the State of the States in Developmental Disabilities Project, the CDC-funded National Center on Physical Activity and Disability, and centers in assistive technology, aging, and the Disability and Business Technical Assistance Center on the implementation of the ADA. Prior to UIC, he held positions in Washington, D.C. in the U.S .Department of Health, Education and Welfare’s Secretary’s Committee on Mental Retardation and the Council for Exceptional Children.

In addition, the faculty for this I/DD Executive Summit will include members of the OPEN MINDS senior team and experts in the I/DD field including:

John Sheehan, Chief Executive Officer, Harbor Behavioral Health

George Klauser, Executive Director, Altair ACO

Josh Boynton, Co-Founder, The Boynton Group

Nathan Tyler, Chief Operating Officer, ElderMark

Tom Schramski, Founder, VERTESS

Matt Pettinelli, President/CEO, CapGrow Partners

Monica Oss, Chief Executive Officer, OPEN MINDS

The topics for the event will include:

Trends effecting Medicaid Managed Care Long-Term Supports & Services

Successful entrepreneurship in I/DD

Innovative technology for performance management

Mergers and acquisitions

Registration is now open! To learn more or register for the 2017 OPEN MINDS I/DD Executive Summit, visit https://idd.openminds.com/ or contact Brittney Shindledecker, Senior Consultant, OPEN MINDS at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].

About CapGrow Partners

CapGrow Partners offers unparalleled experience and resources in providing safe, secure and appropriate housing for individuals with behavioral health needs, brain injuries and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their tailored lease programs are designed to enhance your operations while at the same time advancing your financial objectives. To learn more about CapGrow Partners and their leasing solutions, visit www.capgrowpartners.com or call 773-327-7691.

About VERTESS

VERTESS is an international healthcare merger + acquisition advisory firm with expertise in diverse areas, ranging from intellectual/developmental disabilities services to behavioral healthcare treatment and in home care. Organizations seek their assistance in completing rewarding transactions, as well as consultation to build sustainable value. To learn more about VERTESS, visit: www.vertess.com.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national strategic advisory firm specializing in the sectors of the health and human service industry serving individuals with complex support needs: mental health; addiction treatment; children & family services; intellectual & developmental disabilities; chronic disease management; long term care; social services; correctional health care, reentry & diversion; and juvenile justice.

Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates believe by providing the latest market intelligence and management best practices to organizations serving the health and social support needs of the most vulnerable consumers, those organizations will be better able to provide efficient and effective services. Learn more at www.openminds.com.