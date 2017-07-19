David Walters joins RHK Capital

WESPORT, CT–(Marketwired – Jul 19, 2017) – RHK Capital is pleased to announce that David Walters has joined its investment banking and capital markets team as West Coast President and co-head of Capital Markets. Walters comes to RHK Capital with over 25 years of investment banking and advisory experience. He has started, turned around, managed and driven growth for several public and private companies during his impressive career.

To view Walters’ full bio, visit: http://rhkcapital.com/portfolio_page/david-walters/

“I have known thought-leader David Walters for over ten years, and have grown increasingly impressed with his persistence, integrity and ability to get the job done. We are happy to welcome David to the team and look forward to working together,” says Richard Kreger, head of investment banking.

Walters states, “I look forward to the opportunity to help Richard and Bruce build out their quality investment banking practice that services the lower and middle markets.”

About RHK Capital:

Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd. (dba RHK Capital) was founded in 1984. RHK Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in small to medium-sized transactions. RHK is led by a management team with extensive financial industry experience and a desire to provide companies and individuals with the tools and expertise to accomplish their financial goals. In addition to investment banking, RHK has grown to include businesses in general securities, emerging market securities, distressed and high yield debt securities, investment management, mortgages, and business lending. As a division of Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES), all securities are offered through Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd., a registered broker-dealer, member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

About TAG Group, Inc:



Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES) as part of the holding company TAG Group, Inc., is a leading provider of estate, business and financial services for high net worth individuals and business entities. TAG Group Inc. maintains a comprehensive network of legal, financial and accounting professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of service to their clients. TAG maintains three separate and distinct operating units under its corporate umbrella, they are: Trust Advisory Group, Ltd., Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd., and Estate Insurance Services, Ltd.