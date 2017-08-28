Monday, August 28, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Food and Beverage News | DAVIDsTEA Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call

DAVIDsTEA Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Aug. 28, 2017) - DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2017 will be released after market close on Thursday, September 7, 2017. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial results.

The conference call will be broadcast on the Company’s website at http://www.davidstea.com, in the “investor relations” section. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About DAVIDsTEA Inc.

DAVIDsTEA is a retailer of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories and food and beverages, primarily through 232 company-operated DAVIDsTEA stores throughout Canada and the United States as of April 29, 2017, and its website, davidstea.com. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Investor Contact:
MaisonBrison
Pierre Boucher
514-731-0000, x237
investors@davidstea.com
Recommended
Baytex Temporarily Shuts In Eagle Ford Production Due to Hurricane Harvey
DAVIDsTEA Inc. annonce sa conférence téléphonique sur les résultats du deuxième trimestre de l’exercice 2017