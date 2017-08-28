DAVIDsTEA Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Aug. 28, 2017) - DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2017 will be released after market close on Thursday, September 7, 2017. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial results.

The conference call will be broadcast on the Company’s website at http://www.davidstea.com, in the “investor relations” section. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

DAVIDsTEA is a retailer of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories and food and beverages, primarily through 232 company-operated DAVIDsTEA stores throughout Canada and the United States as of April 29, 2017, and its website, davidstea.com. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.