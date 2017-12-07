DAVIDsTEA Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Dec. 7, 2017) - DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended October 28, 2017 and that it will be evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. In addition, the company announced today that Howard Tafler, its interim Chief Financial Officer, has been confirmed as Chief Financial Officer.

For the three months ended October 28, 2017:

Sales decreased by 2.5% to C$43.0 million from C$44.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Comparable sales decreased by 6.8%.

E-commerce sales continued to perform well and registered double-digit growth over the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Gross profit decreased by 10.2% to C$18.4 million from C$20.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016, while gross profit as a percent of sales decreased to 42.7% from 46.6%. The decrease in gross profit as a percent of sales was primarily due to the planned clearance of seasonal products early in the quarter, additional promotional activity during the quarter, and deleveraging of fixed costs due to the negative 6.8% comparative sales this quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure, was C$(2.9) million compared to C$0.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Impairment charge of C$2.7 million incurred in the third quarter due to underperforming stores.

Net loss was C$(6.5) million compared to a net loss of C$(5.0) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Adjusted net loss, a non-IFRS measure, was C$(4.5) million compared to C$(2.4) million.

Fully diluted loss per common share was C$(0.25) compared to C$(0.20) in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Adjusted fully diluted loss per common share, a non-IFRS measure, was C$(0.17) per share compared to C$(0.10).

DAVIDsTEA President and Chief Executive Officer, Joel Silver, stated: “We are disappointed with our third-quarter results, which came in below anticipated sales and profitability. The decline in same-store sales of 6.8% reflects several factors, including challenges in accessories and kits. The latter can be explained by a product offering which did not excite the customer and which we are working diligently on improving. On a more positive note, our tea business was the best performing product category during the quarter, and our e-commerce business continued its strong growth over last year.

We continue to integrate our merchandising and product development team under new leadership, a process which started during the quarter and which is expected to have an increasing positive influence on our business each season. We are filling out some other positions as we remain focused on building a strong executive team. Work on our improved website, which should allow us to keep pace with growing on-line demand, is progressing well and is expected to be launched early in the new year. In parallel, we have implemented a cost reduction process which included eliminating some positions to reflect changes in our organizational structure. Our new e-commerce platform remains on track to be launched in early 2018. We are also delighted that Howard Tafler has been confirmed as Chief Financial Officer.”

Company to explore strategic alternatives

The Board of Directors has decided to explore strategic alternatives in order to enhance shareholder value. This process will include the evaluation of strategic alternatives to maximize the Company’s value, which may include a sale or other transaction.

In making the announcement, DAVIDsTEA’s Chairman, Maurice Tousson stated: “DAVIDsTEA is an excellent brand with strong consumer appreciation and is a recognized leader in the tea industry. A recent Leger survey on the Consumer Experience highly ranked DAVIDsTEA in the specialty boutiques category. We were number one in Ontario and third in Quebec. That said, we are disappointed in DAVIDsTEA’s performance, and believe that exploring potential alternatives is an important component towards our goal to deliver value to shareholders.”

The strategic alternatives that the Board of Directors may consider include, but are not limited to, a potential financing, refinancing, restructuring, merger, acquisition, joint venture, divestiture or disposition of some or all of the Company’s assets outside of the ordinary course of business.

No definitive schedule to complete its review of strategic alternatives has been established. There can be no assurance that this process will result in a transaction, or, if a transaction is undertaken, its terms or timing. As a matter of policy, the Company does not comment on or provide the market with updates as to the status of any informal expressions of interest or formal proposals or offers presented to the Company from time to time, or the course of discussions with any prospective counterparties, nor will it comment upon any rumors with regard to either of the foregoing or make a further announcement regarding the Company’s consideration of any proposal or other expressions of interest until such time, if ever, that it enters into a definitive agreement for a completed transaction or is otherwise required to make an announcement.

The Company will be undergoing a process in the near-term to select financial advisors to assist in this initiative.

Outlook:

Commenting on DAVIDsTEA’s outlook, Mr. Silver added, “In the short term, our team is laser focused on the all-important Holiday fourth quarter. Our emphasis is on maximizing the opportunities over the next several weeks leading up to Christmas, as they are key to the overall performance of the quarter.”

“We remain confident in the strength of our brand, our network and in our capacity to improve profitability. We are taking necessary measures to improve the performance of DAVIDsTEA. We have implemented a cost rationalization process aimed at rightsizing the organization and, in early 2018, we will launch a new and more robust e-commerce platform, which represents a multi-million dollar investment.”

DAVIDsTEA 2017 outlook:

To date DAVIDsTEA has opened 11 new stores in Canada and 5 new stores in the United States.

Capex for the year is expected to be approximately C$13 to $15 million.

The Company currently expects to be free cash flow positive for the full year.

Other financial metrics for the three months ended October 28, 2017:

Selling, general and administration expenses (“SG&A”) decreased by 0.7% to C$27.0 million from C$27.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. As a percent of sales, SG&A increased to 62.9% from 61.6%. Adjusted SG&A, a non-IFRS measure, increased to C$24.4 million from C$23.7, due primarily to the hiring of additional staff to support the growth of the Company, including new stores, and higher store operating expenses considering 11 net additional stores. As a percent of sales, adjusted SG&A increased to 56.7% from 53.7%

Results from operating activities were C$(8.7) million as compared to C$(6.6) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Adjusted results from operating activities, a non-IFRS measure, decreased to C$(6.0) million from C$(3.2) million.

For the nine months ended October 28, 2017:

Sales increased by 5.9% to $137.4 million from C$129.7 million in the comparable period in fiscal 2016. Comparable sales decreased by 4.5%.

Gross profit decreased by 1.3% to C$62.8 million from C$63.6 million in the comparable period in fiscal 2016, while gross profit as a percent of sales decreased to 45.7% from 49.0%. The decrease in gross profit as a percent of sales was primarily due to the planned clearance of seasonal products, additional promotional activity and deleveraging of fixed costs due to the negative 4.5% comparative sales for the year to date.

Net loss was C$(12.4) million compared to a net loss of C$(5.7) million in the comparable period in fiscal 2016. Adjusted net loss, a non-IFRS measure, was C$(9.9) million compared to C$(3.1) million.

Fully diluted loss per common share was C$(0.48) compared to C$(0.23) in the comparable period in fiscal 2016. Adjusted fully diluted loss per common share, a non-IFRS measure, was C$(0.38) per share compared to C$(0.13).

Other financial metrics for the nine months ended October 28, 2017:

SG&A increased to C$79.0 million from C$71.1 million in the comparable period in fiscal 2016. As a percent of sales, SG&A increased to 57.5% from 54.8%. Adjusted SG&A, a non-IFRS measure, increased to C$75.9 million from C$67.6, due primarily to the hiring of additional staff to support the growth of the Company, including new stores, and higher store operating expenses to support the operations of 236 stores as of October 28, 2017 as compared to 225 stores as of October 29, 2016. As a percent of sales, adjusted SG&A increased to 55.2% from 52.1%.

Results from operating activities were C$(16.2) million as compared to C$(7.5) million in the comparable period in fiscal 2016. Adjusted results from operating activities, a non-IFRS measure, decreased to C$(13.1) million from C$(4.0) million.

About DAVIDsTEA:

DAVIDsTEA is a retailer of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories and food and beverages, primarily through 236 company-operated DAVIDsTEA stores throughout Canada and the United States as of October 28, 2017, and its website, davidstea.com. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS [Unaudited and in thousands of Canadian dollars]

As at As at October 28, January 28, 2017 2017 $ $ ASSETS Current Cash 36,865 64,440 Accounts and other receivables 3,777 3,485 Inventories 37,290 31,264 Income tax receivable 5,625 539 Prepaid expenses and deposits 6,232 5,659 Derivative financial instruments 628 454 Total current assets 90,417 105,841 Property and equipment 47,012 51,160 Intangible assets 3,502 2,958 Deferred income tax assets 13,860 14,375 Total assets 154,791 174,334 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Trade and other payables 13,592 19,681 Deferred revenue 4,075 4,885 Current portion of provisions 919 2,562 Total current liabilities 18,586 27,128 Deferred rent and lease inducements 8,669 7,824 Provisions 3,926 5,932 Total liabilities 31,181 40,884 Equity Share capital 111,339 263,828 Contributed surplus 7,936 8,833 Retained earnings (deficit) 1,323 (142,398 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,012 3,187 Total equity 123,610 133,450 154,791 174,334

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) [Unaudited and in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share information]

For the three months ended For the nine months ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ Sales 42,997 44,134 137,353 129,682 Cost of sales 24,625 23,587 74,594 66,072 Gross profit 18,372 20,547 62,759 63,610 Selling, general and administration expenses 27,035 27,187 79,004 71,116 Results from operating activities (8,663 ) (6,640 ) (16,245 ) (7,506 ) Finance costs 327 19 615 55 Finance income (149 ) (125 ) (420 ) (394 ) Loss before income taxes (8,841 ) (6,534 ) (16,440 ) (7,167 ) Income tax recovery (2,356 ) (1,574 ) (4,030 ) (1,454 ) Net loss (6,485 ) (4,960 ) (12,410 ) (5,713 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items to be reclassified subsequently to income: Unrealized net gain (loss) on forward exchange contracts 1,872 537 95 (1,982 ) Realized net (gain) loss on forward exchange contracts reclassified to inventory 824 (26 ) 79 (396 ) Provision for income tax recovery (income tax) on comprehensive income (714 ) (136 ) (46 ) 631 Cumulative translation adjustment 589 699 (303 ) (770 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,571 1,074 (175 ) (2,517 ) Total comprehensive income loss (3,914 ) (3,886 ) (12,585 ) (8,230 ) Net loss per share: Basic (0.25 ) (0.20 ) (0.48 ) (0.23 ) Fully diluted (0.25 ) (0.20 ) (0.48 ) (0.23 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 25,829,090 24,902,385 25,659,164 24,554,391 - fully diluted 25,829,090 24,902,385 25,659,164 24,554,391

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS [Unaudited and in thousands of Canadian dollars]

For the three months ended For the nine months ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (6,485 ) (4,960 ) (12,410 ) (5,713 ) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation of property and equipment 2,138 2,110 6,316 5,818 Amortization of intangible assets 494 198 1,248 527 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 18 311 48 311 Impairment of property and equipment 2,658 2,516 4,971 2,516 Deferred rent 174 385 377 1,031 Provision (recovery) for onerous contracts (46 ) 48 (1,573 ) 48 Stock-based compensation expense 362 643 1,738 1,573 Amortization of financing fees 19 19 59 55 Accretion on provisions 307 - 558 - Deferred income taxes (recovered) (227 ) 453 203 475 (588 ) 1,723 1,535 6,641 Net change in other non-cash working capital balances related to operations (15,546 ) (23,978 ) (21,511 ) (31,467 ) Cash flows related to operating activities (16,134 ) (22,255 ) (19,976 ) (24,826 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common shares pursuant to exercise of stock options 90 962 1,696 1,806 Cash flows related to financing activities 90 962 1,696 1,806 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (2,770 ) (5,776 ) (7,501 ) (15,498 ) Additions to intangible assets (728 ) (399 ) (1,794 ) (860 ) Cash flows related to investing activities (3,498 ) (6,175 ) (9,295 ) (16,358 ) Decrease in cash during the period (19,542 ) (27,468 ) (27,575 ) (39,378 ) Cash, beginning of period 56,407 60,604 64,440 72,514 Cash, end of period 36,865 33,136 36,865 33,136

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA [Unaudited and in thousands of Canadian dollars]

For the three months ended For the nine months ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net loss $ (6,485 ) $ (4,960 ) $ (12,410 ) $ (5,713 ) Finance costs 327 19 615 55 Finance income (149 ) (125 ) (420 ) (394 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,632 2,308 7,564 6,345 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 18 - 48 - Income tax recovery (2,356 ) (1,574 ) (4,030 ) (1,454 ) EBITDA $ (6,013 ) $ (4,332 ) $ (8,633 ) $ (1,161 ) Additional adjustments : Stock-based compensation expense (a) 362 643 1,738 1,573 Executive separation costs related to salary (b) 1,070 505 1,882 505 Impairment of property and equipment (c) 2,658 2,516 4,971 2,516 Impact of onerous contracts (d) (1,138 ) 48 (3,913 ) 48 Deferred rent (e) 174 385 377 1,031 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (f) - 311 - 311 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,887 ) $ 76 $ (3,578 ) $ 4,823

(a) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense. (b) Executive separation costs related to salary represent salary owed to former executives as part of their separation of employment from the Company. (c) Represents costs related to impairment of property and equipment for stores. (d) Represents provision, non-cash reversals, and utilization related to certain stores where the unavoidable costs of meeting the obligations under the lease agreements are expected to exceed the economic benefits expected to be received from the contract. (e) Represents the extent to which our annual rent expense has been above or below our cash rent payments. (f) Represents non-cash costs related to the loss on disposal of property and equipment due to new store concept at an existing store location in the prior year periods.

Reconciliation of IFRS basis to Adjusted net income (loss) [Unaudited and in thousands of Canadian dollars]

For the three months ended For the nine months ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net loss $ (6,485 ) $ (4,960 ) $ (12,410 ) $ (5,713 ) Executive separation costs (a) 1,112 594 2,074 594 Impairment of property and equipment (b) 2,658 2,516 4,971 2,516 Impact of onerous contracts (c) (831 ) 48 (3,355 ) 48 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (d) - 311 - 311 Income tax expense adjustment (e) (956 ) (897 ) (1,131 ) (897 ) Adjusted net loss $ (4,502 ) $ (2,388 ) $ (9,851 ) $ (3,141 )

(a) For the current year periods, executive separation costs represent salary owed to former executives of $1,070 and $1,882 for the three and nine months ended October 28, 2017 as part of their separation of employment from the Company and stock-based compensation of $42 and $192 for the three and nine months ended October 28, 2017 relating to the vesting of equity awards due the separation of employment from the Company. For the prior year periods, executive separation costs represent salary owed to the former Chief Executive Officer of $505 payable as part of the separation agreement and stock-based compensation expense of $89 relating to vesting of equity awards pursuant to the separation agreement. (b) Represents costs related to impairment of property and equipment for stores. (c) Represents provision, non-cash reversals, utilization, and accretion expense related to certain stores where the unavoidable costs of meeting the obligations under the lease agreement are expected to exceed the economic benefits expected to be received from the contract. The accretion expense on provisions for onerous contracts is included in Finance costs on the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the three and nine months ended October 28, 2017. (d) Represents non-cash costs related to the loss on disposal of property and equipment due to new store concept at an existing store location in the prior year periods. (e) Removes the income tax impact of the executive separation costs, impairment of property and equipment, impact of onerous contracts, and the loss on disposal of property and equioment referenced in note (a), (b), (c) and (d).

Reconciliation of IFRS basis to Adjusted results from operating activities [Unaudited and in thousands of Canadian dollars]

For the three months ended For the nine months ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ Results from operating activities (8,663 ) (6,640 ) (16,245 ) (7,506 ) Executive separation costs (a) 1,112 594 2,074 594 Impairment of property and equipment (b) 2,658 2,516 4,971 2,516 Impact of onerous contracts (c) (1,138 ) 48 (3,913 ) 48 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (d) - 311 - 311 Adjusted results from operating activities $ (6,031 ) $ (3,171 ) $ (13,113 ) $ (4,037 )

(a) For the current year periods, executive separation costs represent salary owed to former executives of $1,070 and $1,882 for the three and nine months ended October 28, 2017 as part of their separation of employment from the Company and stock-based compensation of $42 and $192 for the three and nine months ended October 28, 2017 relating to the vesting of equity awards due to separation of employment from the Company. For the prior year periods, executive separation costs represent salary owed to the former Chief Executive Officer of $505 payable as part of the separation agreement and stock-based compensation expense of $89 relating to vesting of equity awards pursuant to the separation agreement. (b) Represents costs related to impairment of property and equipment for stores. (c) Represents provision, non-cash reversals, and utilization related to certain stores where the unavoidable costs of meeting the obligations under the lease agreement are expected to exceed the economic benefits expected to be received from the contract. (d) Represents non-cash costs related to the loss on disposal of property and equipment due to new store concept at an existing store location in the prior year periods.

Reconciliation of IFRS basis to Adjusted selling, general and administration expenses [Unaudited and in thousands of Canadian dollars]

For the three months ended For the nine months ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ Selling, general and administration expenses 27,035 27,187 79,004 71,116 Executive separation costs (a) (1,112 ) (594 ) (2,074 ) (594 ) Impairment of property and equipment (b) (2,658 ) (2,516 ) (4,971 ) (2,516 ) Impact of onerous contracts (c) 1,138 (48 ) 3,913 (48 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (d) - (311 ) - (311 ) Adjusted selling, general and administration expenses 24,403 23,718 75,872 67,647

(a) For the current year periods, executive separation costs represent salary owed to former executives of $1,070 and $1,882 for the three and nine months ended October 28, 2017 as part of their separation of employment from the Company and stock-based compensation of $42 and $192 for the three and nine months ended October 28, 2017 relating to the vesting of equity awards due to the separation of employment from the Company. For the prior year periods, executive separation costs represent salary owed to the former Chief Executive Officer of $505 payable as part of the separation agreement and stock-based compensation expense of $89 relating to vesting of equity awards pursuant to the separation agreement. (b) Represents costs related to impairment of property and equipment for stores. (c) Represents provision, non-cash reversals, and utilization related to certain stores where the unavoidable costs of meeting the obligations under the lease agreement are expected to exceed the economic benefits expected to be received from the contract. (d) Represents non-cash costs related to the loss on disposal of property and equipment due to new store concept at an existing store location in the prior year periods.

Reconciliation of fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported, to adjusted fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding [Unaudited and in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share]