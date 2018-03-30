Deans Knight Income Corporation Releases Annual Financial Statements, Management Report of Fund Performance for the year ended December 31, 2017

Thursday, March 29, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deans Knight Income Corporation (the “Company”) is pleased to release its annual management report of fund performance and audited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2017.  These documents, together with the Company’s annual information form and the report of the Company’s independent review committee for the year ending December 31, 2017 can be found under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.dkincomecorp.com.

For further information contact:

Dillon Cameron                                                                                   
Chief Executive Officer and Director                                      
Deans Knight Income Corporation                                          
(604) 669-0212                

Kelsey Dunwoodie              
Chief Financial Officer
Deans Knight Income Corporation
(604) 669-0212

