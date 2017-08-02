Wednesday, August 2, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Deans Knight Income Corporation Releases Interim Financial Statements and Management Report of Fund Performance for the period ended June 30, 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Aug. 2, 2017) - Deans Knight Income Corporation (the “Company”) is pleased to release its Interim Management Report of Fund Performance and Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2017.

These documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Company’s website: www.dkincomecorp.com.

Dillon Cameron
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Deans Knight Income Corporation
(604)669-0212

Kelsey Dunwoodie
Chief Financial Officer
Deans Knight Income Corporation
(604)669-0212

