Debt-to-Income Ratio Improves

CBJ — The debt-to-income ratio improved for working Canadians in the latest quarter but they still owe $1.77 for every $1 they make.

It was the third consecutive quarterly decline, as income grew slightly faster than debt.

Figures released by Statistics Canada reveal household disposable income increased 3.4% since the third quarter of 2018, while household credit market debt grew 2.8%.

Despite the improvement in earnings, the total debt owed by Canadians is still growing.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, total credit market borrowing increased to $23.5 billion from $18.9 billion in the previous quarter.

Credit market debt totalled $2.25 trillion in the second quarter including nearly $1.47 trillion in mortgage debt and $782.9 billion in consumer credit and non-mortgage loans.

