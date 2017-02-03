December Quarter 2016 Conference Call and Investor Update – 15 February 2017
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA–(Marketwired – February 03, 2017) – Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX: PDN) (TSX: PDN) (“Company”) announces that the Company will hold a telephone conference in conjunction with an Online Slide Show at 07:30 Perth and 07:30 Hong Kong on 15 February 2017 and 23:30 London, 18:30 Toronto on 14 February 2017, to give an update on the Company’s activities.
Paladin Update
Date: 15 February 2017
Time: 07:30 Perth
PLEASE CHECK THE WORLD CLOCK TO CONFIRM THE DATE AND START TIME FOR YOUR LOCAL TIME ZONE.
Toronto: 14 February 2017, 18:30 hrs / London: 14 February 2017, 23:30 hrs / Hong Kong: 15 February 2017, 07:30 hrs
LIVE – Conference Call and Online Slide Show
The Online Slide Show will be accessible from the link at – www.paladinenergy.com.au.
Questions will be taken at the briefing’s conclusion by way of conference call – Dial in numbers for the conference call are as follows (Toll free):
|Australia
|1800 123 296
|Belgium
|080 078 747
|Canada
|1855 561 6766
|China
|4001 203 170 or 8008 702 411
|France
|0800 913 185
|Germany
|0800 180 2370
|Hong Kong
|800 906 648
|India
|1800 3010 6141
|Indonesia (Indostat)
|0018 030 204 845
|Indonesia (Telkom)
|0078 030 204 845
|Ireland
|1800 551 316
|Italy
|800 896 096
|Japan
|012 0301 736
|Malawi
|Unavailable, please use Toll: +61 2 8373 3610
|Malaysia
|1800 816 804
|Namibia
|Unavailable, please use Toll: +61 2 8373 3610
|Netherlands
|0800 023 3892
|New Zealand
|0800 446 046
|Norway
|800 108 66
|Philippines
|1800 1612 0170
|Singapore
|800 616 2313
|South Korea
|007 9861 361 784
|Sweden
|020 790 234
|Switzerland
|080 0835 802
|Thailand
|0018 00612 1041
|United Kingdom
|0808 234 1369
|United States
|1800 742 9301
|United States — NY
|+1 845 5071 610
For countries not listed above please dial + 61 2 8373 3610
CONFERENCE ID: 5710 8851(This must be quoted)
You are encouraged to dial in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the commencement of the briefing.
ARCHIVE – Audio/Slides Webcast
The briefing will be available approximately 2-4 hours after the live event on the same link as the live online slide show.
Yours faithfully
Paladin Energy Ltd
ALEX MOLYNEUX
CEO
For additional information, please contact:
Andrew Mirco
Investor Relations Contact (Perth)
Tel: +61-8-9381-4366 or Mobile: +61-409-087-171
Email: andrew.mirco@paladinenergy.com.au