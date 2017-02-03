Friday, February 3, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Manufacturing and Production News | December Quarter 2016 Conference Call and Investor Update – 15 February 2017

December Quarter 2016 Conference Call and Investor Update – 15 February 2017

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA–(Marketwired – February 03, 2017) – Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX: PDN) (TSX: PDN) (“Company”) announces that the Company will hold a telephone conference in conjunction with an Online Slide Show at 07:30 Perth and 07:30 Hong Kong on 15 February 2017 and 23:30 London, 18:30 Toronto on 14 February 2017, to give an update on the Company’s activities.

Paladin Update

Date: 15 February 2017
Time: 07:30 Perth

PLEASE CHECK THE WORLD CLOCK TO CONFIRM THE DATE AND START TIME FOR YOUR LOCAL TIME ZONE.

Toronto: 14 February 2017, 18:30 hrs / London: 14 February 2017, 23:30 hrs / Hong Kong: 15 February 2017, 07:30 hrs

LIVE – Conference Call and Online Slide Show

The Online Slide Show will be accessible from the link at – www.paladinenergy.com.au.

Questions will be taken at the briefing’s conclusion by way of conference call – Dial in numbers for the conference call are as follows (Toll free):

Australia   1800 123 296
Belgium   080 078 747
Canada   1855 561 6766
China   4001 203 170 or 8008 702 411
France   0800 913 185
Germany   0800 180 2370
Hong Kong   800 906 648
India   1800 3010 6141
Indonesia (Indostat)   0018 030 204 845
Indonesia (Telkom)   0078 030 204 845
Ireland   1800 551 316
Italy   800 896 096
Japan   012 0301 736
Malawi   Unavailable, please use Toll: +61 2 8373 3610
Malaysia   1800 816 804
Namibia   Unavailable, please use Toll: +61 2 8373 3610
Netherlands   0800 023 3892
New Zealand   0800 446 046
Norway   800 108 66
Philippines   1800 1612 0170
Singapore   800 616 2313
South Korea   007 9861 361 784
Sweden   020 790 234
Switzerland   080 0835 802
Thailand   0018 00612 1041
United Kingdom   0808 234 1369
United States   1800 742 9301
United States — NY   +1 845 5071 610

For countries not listed above please dial + 61 2 8373 3610

CONFERENCE ID: 5710 8851(This must be quoted)

You are encouraged to dial in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the commencement of the briefing.

ARCHIVE – Audio/Slides Webcast

The briefing will be available approximately 2-4 hours after the live event on the same link as the live online slide show.

Yours faithfully

Paladin Energy Ltd

ALEX MOLYNEUX
CEO

Ref; 405486

For additional information, please contact:
Andrew Mirco
Investor Relations Contact (Perth)
Tel: +61-8-9381-4366 or Mobile: +61-409-087-171
Email: andrew.mirco@paladinenergy.com.au

Recommended
2016 Campus Technology Salary and Job Satisfaction Survey Results Announced
Doubleview Capital Corp. (TSX-V: DBV) Closes Private Placement Financing of Convertible Notes in the Principal Amount of USD $450,000