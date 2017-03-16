Decisions by Nordea’s AGM 2017

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS–(Marketwired – March 16, 2017) –

Today’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nordea Bank AB (publ) (EURONEXT PARIS: TEMP) (EURONEXT PARIS: XHFT) approved the income statement and balance sheet for 2016 and decided on a dividend of 0.65 euro per share and that the record date for dividend would be 20 March 2017. The Board of Directors and the President and Group CEO were discharged from liability for the year 2016. Pernille Erenbjerg, Maria Varsellona and Lars Wollung were elected new board members. The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on issue of convertible instruments.

Election of board members

Björn Wahlroos, Robin Lawther, Lars G Nordström, Sarah Russell, Silvija Seres, Kari Stadigh and Birger Steen were re-elected board members and Pernille Erenbjerg, Maria Varsellona and Lars Wollung were elected new board members for the period until the next AGM. Björn Wahlroos was re-elected chairman of the Board of Directors.

At the subsequent statutory board meeting Lars G Nordström was elected deputy chairman of the Board of Directors, and it was announced that the following persons are employee representatives: Kari Ahola (deputy), Toni H. Madsen, Gerhard Olsson and Hans Christian Riise.

Election of auditor

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected auditor for the period until the next AGM.

Remuneration

The AGM resolved a remuneration to the board members amounting to 294,600 euro for the chairman, 141,300 euro for the deputy chairman and 91,950 euro for the other members. In addition, remuneration will be paid for board committee work on the compliance committee, the audit committee and the risk committee amounting to 48,650 euro for the committee chairman and 29,600 euro for the other members and for board committee work on the remuneration committee amounting to 36,050 euro for the committee chairman and 25,750 euro for the other members. Remuneration is not paid to members who are employees of the Nordea Group.

Fees to the auditor will be payable according to approved invoice.

