Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a result of an arrangement between Mohawk College and Alectra Utilities, a new Energy and Power Utilities Lab for the college has officially opened in a decommissioned substation in downtown Hamilton.

Alectra Utilities is happy to provide the use of the old substation to Mohawk College as an educational centre for engineering and technology students to learn about transformers, switchgear and substations in a life-like working environment offering both classroom and hands-on learning.

Renovations undertaken by Mohawk College at the substation saw the creation of new classrooms, a new meeting room and the replacement of analog equipment with Internet enabled technology.

More than 200 Engineering Technology students in nine electrical courses will gain hands-on experience with transformers, switchgear, industrial communications and power protection equipment. Mohawk will also offer customized workshops, training modules and certificate programs for community and industry partners.

The new lab is part of Mohawk’s Energy and Power Innovation Centre. Industry partners will work with students and faculty on applied research projects including:

Testing modern protection and control schemes using digital relays and intelligent electronic devices

Determining challenges with new communication protocols for multi-vendor interoperability and protection coordination

Designing and operating a substation automation system

Also supporting the Energy and Power Utilities Lab are Omicron, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Siemens. Mohawk’s partners have provided equipment and technology for training, demonstration, testing and research.

QUOTES:

“Alectra Utilities is proud to make this contribution to both the Electrical Engineering and Energy Systems Engineering Technology programs at Mohawk College. It is important to provide innovative training on future energy systems to electrical professionals that will work in our industry and community.” – Max Cananzi, President of Alectra Utilities

“This partnership between Alectra Utilities and Mohawk College means that today’s students will receive the training they need to take the high-value, high-paying jobs of the future in Hamilton’s growing energy sector. This will help to ensure Hamilton has a strong economy and increased prosperity for everyone.” – Mayor Fred Eisenberger

“Mohawk thanks our industry partners at Alectra Utilities, Omicron, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Siemens for giving our students this unique learning environment. We also look forward to welcoming industry professionals to train in our new Energy and Power Utilities Lab.” – Ron McKerlie, President of Mohawk College

“Our new Energy and Power Utilities Lab will further strengthen our leadership in applied research by opening up new opportunities for our students and industry partners.” – Gina Funicelli, Dean Applied Research Mohawk College

About Mohawk College

Mohawk College educates and serves more than 30,000 full-time, part-time and apprenticeship students at three campuses in Hamilton, Ontario. Mohawk is among the leading colleges in Canada for applied research and is ranked number one for student and graduate satisfaction among colleges in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

About Alectra’s Utilities Corporation

Alectra Utilities Corporation serves approximately one million customers across a 2,200 square kilometre service territory and 15 communities including Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Beeton, Brampton, Bradford, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham and Vaughan. It is part of the Alectra family of companies, which also includes Alectra Inc. and Alectra Energy Solutions Inc.

