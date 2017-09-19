DeepMarkit Is Retail Global 2017 Winner

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DeepMarkit Corp., (“DeepMarkit” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V:MKT) (OTCQB:MKTDF) is very proud to report that it was selected as the winner of the New Company/Product pitch competition at the Retail Global 2017 Conference held in Las Vegas last week. DeepMarkit was selected as one of five new companies to present to the conference attendees.

Carter Chalmers, DeepMarkit’s Director of Sales and Marketing, pitched the Company to a crowd of hundreds and won the vote of both the audience and a panel of judges representing ecommerce experts.

“We were extremely pleased with the recognition our company received and even more so with the reception our product received from the conference attendees,” stated Carter. “We were overwhelmed with the level of interest at our booth and we have a lot of follow-up to do now. We considered the show a huge success.”

Retail Global was the Company’s first public presentation of the DeepMarkit platform and our marketing plans include the Company’s exhibition at several other trade shows in September, October and January.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. The Company’s proprietary promotions platform enables businesses and agencies to create branded games that incentivize customers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. DeepMarkit integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media.

DeepMarkit’s suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions are designed for social media, messaging apps, and other online community services. Instant games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. DeepMarkit offers numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT and on the OTCQB trading under the symbol MKTDF. For additional information or to try out our games and see the power of the platform, please visit www.deepmarkit.com

For more information, please contact:

Director Sales and Marketing

Carter Chalmers

Tel: 587-883-9558

Email: carter.chalmers@deepmarkit.com

Director, Corporate Development

Ranjeet Sundher

Email: sundher@deepmarkit.com

Follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeepMarkitCorp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DeepMarkit

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DeepMarkit

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information including, statements regarding the potential for any commercial relationships or the specific performance of the company’s products. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to conclude binding agreements with re-sellers, failure to obtain market acceptance of the Company’s products, inability to complete further development of the product or business, the failure to raise required additional capital, and general economic, market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.