Deer Horn Announces 1st Tranche Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn”) announces that it has now completed a 1st tranche closing of its previously announced private placement and has issued a total of 400,000 units for aggregate gross proceeds of $80,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common at a price of $0.25/share for a period of one year.

About Deer Horn

Deer Horn is exploring and developing the Deer Horn Property, a rich gold and silver project with high tellurium grades. The Deer Horn Property, located in north-central British Columbia, has produced positive economics in a Preliminary Economic Analysis and, to our knowledge, hosts Canada’s only NI 43-101 tellurium resource.

