Deerfoot City set to be Calgary’s newest social destination with the opening of the Food Lodge and Boulevard

Calgary’s largest retail transformation brings new energy to north suburban Calgary with a vibrant urban feel

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Deerfoot City celebrates the progress of its retail transformation journey with the opening of the Food Lodge and Boulevard. The Food Lodge, located at the centre of the Boulevard, a landscaped fashion high street, is the first completed social zone that allows shoppers to retreat, refuel and warm up by the fireplace or explore the children’s play area. To start, guests will find Opa! of Greece, Mia Pasta and Chachi’s, with many more exciting tenants including RE:GRUB and Chronic Tacos set to open soon.

These redevelopments are just some of the building blocks for Deerfoot City’s transformation to Calgary’s newest open-air shopping, dining and social destination. Future opening plans include iFLY, an indoor skydiving experience, and Restaurant Campus.

“Deerfoot City provides three key features that will cater to residents, commuters and tourists alike – convenience, location, and experience,” says Darren Kwiatkowski, Executive Vice President, Acquisitions + Development, Shape Properties. “We visualize Deerfoot City as a landmark social hub where everyone can play, gather, shop and eat. Deerfoot City’s growing transformation is a unique addition that will revitalize northeast Calgary.”

The Rec Room , which opened just over a year ago, was a key transformational piece that helped kick-off Deerfoot City’s vision, providing the ultimate go-to destination for ‘Eats and Entertainment’ for millennials, families and kids of all ages. The Rec Room has become Calgary’s new social playground for incredible dining, amusement gaming experiences and live entertainment, including popular musical and comedy acts from around the country, trivia, karaoke and live DJs. The perfect place for a night out with friends or to host celebrations, meetings and community events, Calgarians have made it clear that they love visiting The Rec Room.

As redevelopment plans continue to be completed over several phases, Deerfoot City’s four unique social zones will be brought to life, bringing Calgary closer to urban experiences that will change its retail landscape. The future Style District will offer an eclectic collection of shops and services, the Central Plaza will be a stunning setting for lively events and entertainment, while the Restaurant Campus will be a new exciting destination to experience everything from fine dining to quick casual bites.

“We are thrilled to transform Deerfoot City into a new and different shopping experience that Calgary has been looking for. The destination will offer a diverse assortment of shops, restaurants and conveniences connected by an integrated network of pedestrian-friendly streets, plazas and indoor comforts,” said Kwiatkowski. “And our commitment to guest experience has been designed to support a social community unlike any other region has seen before.”

The holidays have also begun at Deerfoot City offering unique programming throughout the season including photos with Santa, Make It Show Holiday Market, a conscious shopping event featuring artists and makers from all over Canada from December 6 – 9, and more.

Deerfoot City is focused on delivering a different, fresh and meaningful on-site experience through design, activities, entertainment, food, shopping and gathering spaces. Deerfoot City’s transformation began in 2014 and will culminate in a 1.1 million sq. ft redevelopment with 550,000 sq. ft of retail space. A full spectrum of retail, restaurants and services are now open with new anchor tenants. The rapidly growing tenant roster currently includes: The Rec Room, iFLY, Cabela’s, Walmart, Canadian Tire, Good Life, Original Joes, Tim Hortons and more.

Shape Properties is a real estate investment and development company passionate about creating dramatically unique places. Based out of Western Canada, Shape is currently leading the development of some of the largest and most exciting projects underway in North America. For more info, visit: www.shapeproperties.com

