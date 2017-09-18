Del Taco Signs Development Agreement for Athens, Georgia Territory

LAKE FOREST, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 18, 2017) – Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced that it has signed a development agreement with a new franchise group to open five Del Taco stores in the greater Athens, Georgia area over the next six years.

Led by industry veterans Darrin Buono and Bill Siddiqi, the group’s first location is scheduled to open in 2019 and will follow with one new unit every year thereafter, further growing Del Taco’s existing Georgia presence and broadly building upon the company’s planned Southeast Region expansion.

With more than thirty years in the QSR industry, Buono is currently a multi-unit franchise owner of both Dunkin’ Donuts and Five Guys restaurants with operating partner, Siddiqi, who will also oversee the franchise group’s Del Taco locations.

“Del Taco is raising the bar in the industry through its commitment to serving fresh, made-to-order food at a fantastic price,” said Buono. “This QSR-plus experience — with the convenience of a drive-thru — resonates well with the Georgia community, as proven by Del Taco’s success in Atlanta, and we’re confident that Athens residents will embrace the brand and its quality food and unbeatable value as well.”

Demonstrated by 15 consecutive quarters of system wide same store sales increases, Del Taco presents tremendous growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios with an industry leading brand, and bring Del Taco’s made-to-order food to guests nationwide.

With more than 550 locations across 15 states, Del Taco offers plenty of room for franchisees to grow in both existing core markets and targeted new markets. Those interested in taking advantage of the company’s tremendous growth potential and learning more about its franchising opportunities are encouraged to register for an informational webinar at www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grated cheddar, hand-chopped pico de gallo, sliced avocado, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and fresh-grilled marinated chicken and carne asada. The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 550 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.