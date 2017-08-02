Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. and Elemental Capital Partners LLP Announce Ownership Interest in 2583262 Ontario Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. (“Delbrook”) and Elemental Capital Partners LLP (“Elemental” and together with Delbrook, the “Purchasers”) are pleased to announce that pursuant to a plan of arrangement between Silverstone Resources Corp., Buckingham Copper Corp., Stowe One Investments Corp., Lillingstone Metals Inc., 2583262 Ontario Inc., Chackmore Unit Trust, Akeley Unit Trust and Anacott Resources Corp. (the “Arrangement”), the Purchasers have been issued direct or beneficial ownership in securities of 2583262 Ontario Inc. (“2583262”). Elemental has been issued direct or beneficial ownership in securities of 2583262 consisting of an aggregate of 2,165,500 common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of 2583262. Delbrook has been issued direct or beneficial ownership in securities of 2583262 consisting of an aggregate of 2,165,500 Common Shares.

Prior to the Arrangement, neither Elemental nor Delbrook beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly any securities of 2583262. No purchase price was paid as the Common Shares were issued to the Purchasers pursuant to a spin-out transaction completed under the Arrangement.

As a result of the Arrangement, Elemental currently holds 2,165,500 Common Shares representing 42.9% of the 5,049,107 issued and outstanding Common Shares and Delbrook currently holds 2,165,500 Common Shares representing 42.9% of the 5,049,107 issued and outstanding Common Shares. Together, the Purchasers currently hold 4,331,000 Common Shares representing 85.8% of the 5,049,107 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Purchasers have acquired the above-noted Common Shares for investment purposes. The Purchasers may in the future take such actions in respect of its holdings in 2583262 as they may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional securities of 2583262 through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions or the sale of all or a portion of the Purchaser’s holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, subject in each case to applicable securities law.

The Purchasers expect 2583262 to be involved with the identification and evaluation of acquisition opportunities to permit 2583262 to acquire a business or assets in order to conduct commercial operations.

This Press Release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with the applicable securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, which report will contain additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the “Early Warning Report”). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filled on SEDAR under 2583262’s company profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to, future plans and intentions of Purchasers and associated matters. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, that the plans of the Purchasers may change. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

