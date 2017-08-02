Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. and Elemental Capital Partners LLP Announce Ownership Interest in Chackmore Unit Trust

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. (“Delbrook”) and Elemental Capital Partners LLP (“Elemental” and together with Delbrook, the “Purchasers”) are pleased to announce that pursuant to a plan of arrangement between Silverstone Resources Corp., Buckingham Copper Corp., Stowe One Investments Corp., Lillingstone Metals Inc., 2583262 Ontario Inc., Chackmore Unit Trust, Akeley Unit Trust and Anacott Resources Corp. (the “Arrangement”), the Purchasers have been issued direct or beneficial ownership in securities of Chackmore Unit Trust (“Chackmore”). Elemental has been issued direct or beneficial ownership in securities of Chackmore consisting of an aggregate of 2,165,500 trust units (“Trust Units”) in the capital of Chackmore. Delbrook has been issued direct or beneficial ownership in securities of Chackmore consisting of an aggregate of 2,165,500 Trust Units.

Prior to the Arrangement, neither Elemental nor Delbrook beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly any securities of Chackmore. No purchase price was paid as the Trust Units were issued to the Purchasers pursuant to a spin-out transaction completed under the Arrangement.

As a result of the Arrangement, Elemental currently holds 2,165,500 Trust Units representing 42.9% of the 5,049,107 issued and outstanding Trust Units and Delbrook currently holds 2,165,500 Trust Units representing 42.9% of the 5,049,107 issued and outstanding Trust Units. Together, the Purchasers currently hold 4,331,000 Trust Units representing 85.8% of the 5,049,107 issued and outstanding Trust Units.

The Purchasers have acquired the above-noted Trust Units for investment purposes. The Purchasers may in the future take such actions in respect of its holdings in Chackmore as they may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional securities of Chackmore through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions or the sale of all or a portion of the Purchaser’s holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, subject in each case to applicable securities law.

The Purchasers expect Chackmore to be involved with the identification and evaluation of acquisition opportunities to permit Chackmore to acquire a business or assets in order to conduct commercial operations.

This Press Release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with the applicable securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, which report will contain additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the “Early Warning Report”). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filled on SEDAR under Chackmore’s company profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to, future plans and intentions of Purchasers and associated matters. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, that the plans of the Purchasers may change. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

