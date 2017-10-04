Delivra Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – October 04, 2017) – Delivra Corp. (TSX VENTURE: DVA) (“Delivra” or the “Company”), announced today the appointment of Howard Lichtman to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”).

“Howard is a highly-experienced, accomplished business leader with a proven track record of building global brands. Building on our momentum, Howard will bring his diverse set of marketing skills and track record of success, with a particular depth in customer and brand strategy, to drive the LivRelief brand and sales,” said Dr. Joe Gabriele, CEO of Delivra.

Mr. Lichtman is a veteran marketer with more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries, geographies, and channels. As President of the Lightning Group and Co-Founder of Ethnicity Multicultural Marketing + Advertising, a dynamic, integrated, full-service multicultural marketing and advertising agency, Mr. Lichtman is responsible for driving new growth and sales by engaging Canada’s fastest growing communities. Clients include CIBC, Infiniti, Telus, Canada Dry, Wrigley’s, Kruger, Entertainment One, and CAA. The Lightning Group finds paths to new revenue and provides Virtual Chief Marketing Officer services and “go-to-market” strategies for blue chip corporations. Clients range from the Ottawa Senators to Express Scripts (a Fortune 20 company), to Taste of the Danforth, transforming this event to the largest street festival in Canada.

Prior to The Lightning Group, Howard was Executive Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Cineplex North America, where he redefined the cinema industry from being solely in the movie and popcorn business into being an advertising medium — launching programs that shaped cinema revenue today, such as screen advertising, in-theatre sampling, meeting rental programs, etc. He was also responsible for creating the American Express Front-of-the-Line Program, which continues to be a pivotal marketing platform for AMEX.

Howard’s educational background includes an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, and a Law Degree from Osgoode Hall, he teaches a course at Ryerson University on “How to Launch an e-Business” and has co-authored a book entitled “Why Choose You in Seven Words or Less”.

ABOUT DELIVRA CORP.

Delivra Corp. is a specialty biotechnology company that has a proprietary transdermal delivery system platform that can shuttle pharmaceutical and natural molecules, through the skin, in a targeted specific manner. Delivra manufactures and sells a growing line of natural topical creams with the proprietary transdermal delivery system platform under the LivRelief™ brand, for conditions such as joint and muscle pain, nerve pain, varicose veins, wound healing, and under the LivSport™ brand for sports performance. LivRelief™ products are available in pharmacies, grocery chains, and independent health food stores across Canada, and on-line at www.livrelief.com. LivRelief™ pain and nerve pain products are also available in the United States on Amazon and at www.livrelief.com/us. In parallel with its consumer products business, Delivra also has a mandate to license its over-the-counter products in other countries and its patent-pending proprietary transdermal delivery technology platform to pharmaceutical companies for the repurposing of pharmaceutical molecules in the treatment of a broad range of conditions. Delivra is headquartered in Burlington, Ontario and has a research and development laboratory in Charlottetown, PEI.

Further information on Delivra can be found at www.delivracorp.com, www.livrelief.com for Canada and www.livrelief.com/us for the United States.

