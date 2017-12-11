DELSEY celebrates Giving Tuesday

PARIS, FRANCE–(Marketwired – December 11, 2017) – DELSEY, the iconic luggage brand with over 70 years of innovation, timeless quality and audacious design, has once again partnered with travelers for their Giving Tuesday initiative. Kicking off the generosity inherent in the holiday season, DELSEY donated one suitcase for every piece purchased on November 28th to two local charities in the region.

Dedicated to making travel seamless, DELSEY understands that life does not always take the direction one intends. To assist those looking for a better path, DELSEY aligned with two local charities:

Baltimore Child Abuse Center ,a gateway for healing

,a gateway for healing The Light House, a homeless prevention support center

Luggage is often a symbol of a new beginning, and by donating DELSEY suitcases to these compassionate organizations, DELSEY hopes to contribute to that. The luggage will help people who arrive at either center transport and store items as they transition to a more permanent location.

In total, 60 pieces of DELSEY luggage were donated; 30 pieces went to each charity.

Baltimore Child Abuse Center www.bcaci.org/pages/our-mission

Provides Services To Children Who Have Been Victims Of Abuse

For 30 years, Baltimore Child Abuse Center (BCAC) is a gateway for healing, hope, and justice for child victims of sexual abuse, trauma, and other Adverse Childhood Experiences. BCAC focuses on intervention when abuse is reported, treatment to aid in the healing of survivors and their families, education around recognizing, preventing, and reporting suspicions of abuse, and advocacy at the local, state, and national levels. BCAC provides comprehensive forensic interviews, medical treatment, mental health treatment, case-management, medical exams for children entering foster care, prevention education for youth serving organizations, community programing, family support groups and other wrap around services.

The Light House www.annapolislighthouse.org

A Homeless Prevention Support Center

For over 25 years, The Light House mission has been to help rebuild lives with compassion by providing shelter and services to prevent homelessness. The Light House works to empower others as they transition toward employment, housing, and self-sufficiency. The Light House vision is to serve as a national model for how a community cares for its homeless. They strive to break the cycle of homelessness by proving a place of belonging, by providing life changing programs and a broad continuum of support for those who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless.

ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/12/11/11G148680/Images/delsey_12_11_2017-f723518b5ffcb66280bd3612ced16213.jpg