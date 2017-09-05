DELSEY makes travel easy with the SKY MAX underseater

PARIS, FRANCE–(Marketwired – September 05, 2017) – DELSEY, the iconic luggage brand with over 70 years of innovation, timeless quality and audacious design, is underlining their commitment to making travel easy with the launch of the SKY MAX underseater!

Driven to create luggage that meets the latest traveler demands, DELSEY created the SKY MAX underseater as an answer to the new economy fare regulations airlines are leaning towards. The trend for airlines to charge increasing fees for checked and even carry-on bags has travelers searching for new packing methods. Overhead bins fill quickly and air travelers are often left with only the space under the seat in front of them. Underseaters are designed to do just that – fit under the seat to maximize that precious space. And best of all this allows travelers without an aisle seat to access their belongings inflight, without disturbing other passengers.

Created as a roomy bag with several organizational options, the DELSEY SKY MAX underseater is the perfect travel companion. The main compartment can fit a couple of outfits for a weekend get-away or a quick change upon arrival. The SKY MAX collection is known for its maximum organization with a multitude of pockets and the SKY MAX underseater has four outside and five inside! There are pockets for shoes, and flat irons, sleeves for electronics, exterior pockets for travel documents and even pouches for jewelry. The side pocket is waterproof making it the perfect place to store liquids and gels, or even wet bathing suits for those taking off after a last vacation swim.

The bags are lightweight and easy to carry while the two-wheel trolley system offers a convenient option for dashing through the airport! And the back pocket can either be used to carry magazines and travel documents or as a sleeve to slip over the trolley handle of a larger upright.

Stylish and chic, DELSEY SKY MAX is available in classic black or deep purple. The underseater offers unmatched value at $89.99, for an organizers dream come true.

ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/5/11G145022/Images/DELSEY_makes_travel_easy_with_the_SKY_MAX-6691ce4ef92d8900bb6b88602ebe27ab.jpg