Delta Hotels Vancouver Downtown Suites Completes Suite Transformation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delta Hotels Vancouver Downtown Suites invites guests to discover the hotel’s recent transformation, as it unveils new renovations to its 226 guest suites and fitness centre. The new suites are thoughtfully designed with modern décor that inspires travelers to feel Cool, Smart, and Comfortable in a refuge where urban downtown Vancouver meets historic Gastown.

The hotel’s newly-renovated Vancouver suites feature modern accessories like throw pillows and area carpets and furnishings with clean lines and smoky dark blues, inspired by the downtown landscape. Each of the living areas includes luxury vinyl flooring that gives the space the feel of an upscale condo. Work desks and bedside tables feature multiple connections and USB plug-ins for guests to keep their devices seamlessly connected.

Bedrooms include new 49” LG TV’s, with a 55” TV in the living room. All suites come equipped with quartz countertop surfaces, low flush toilets, all new showers and new custom furnishings. Hallways feature fresh carpeting that complements the hotel’s original natural wood. Local Vancouverites put a strong emphasis on wellness and living a healthy lifestyle. Act like a local and stop by the hydration stations next to the ice machines, which promote health and wellness benefits that boost the immune system and keep energy levels up.

The property’s new Urban Kitchen, Deluxe Suite, invites guests to live like a local, with a layout and design that feels like your own downtown Vancouver condo – with distinct areas for sleeping, living, working and dining. The renovated fitness centre sports a modern design along with all new Matrix fitness equipment and cardio machines featuring individual TV & web enabled connectivity built to energize fitness road warriors. A multi station functional trainer can be adjusted for all levels of fitness.

Delta Hotels Vancouver Downtown Suites is located on the edge of Gastown, with its thriving fashion district, impeccably curated décor boutiques, one-of-a-kind galleries and some of the best culinary fare in the city. Gastown is also home to several entrepreneurial and emerging tech companies. In 2012, Gastown was named the 4th most stylish neighbourhood in the world, setting trends from the historic seat of the city. The hotel’s newly renovated look and amenities are designed purposefully to complement this edgy, buzzing neighbourhood.

In early 2018, the hotel is also set to reveal its new lobby, event space and Tasting Bar and Kitchen. A place to meet, relax and discover the taste of Vancouver, with a seasonal and provincially-inspired menu, showcasing the passion and creativity of the team producing, sourcing and crafting it. The animated bar and small plates experience will be forged through integral relationships with community partners, purveyors and artisans.

About Delta Hotels Vancouver Downtown Suites

Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites offers an urban refuge at the heart of one of British Columbia’s most vibrant cities. Inspired by the modern downtown landscape, the clean lines of the furniture and the smoky dark blues and greys of the fabrics effortlessly call to mind the urban and natural ambiance that Vancouver is known for. Transformations at the hotel now include deluxe urban kitchen suites, providing a chic home away from home and allowing guests to keep up with their lifestyle while on the road. Guests can break a sweat in the hotel’s 24-hour fitness centre and then fuel their body at one of the hotel’s new hydration stations staying healthy, full of energy and boosting the immune system. With a superb downtown location, just moments from the buzzworthy districts of Gastown and Yaletown, this all-suite hotel offers the perfect home base for both weekend getaways and extended stays.

