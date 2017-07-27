Derive Systems Brings Vehicle Computing Software Challenges to DEF CON, Introducing Coders to the Automotive World

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Jul 27, 2017) – Derive Systems, a leading automotive technology company, is presenting a vehicle software challenge series at underground hacking conference, DEF CON. The winning coder will receive a specially modified Ford F-150, co-provided with AutoNation, America’s largest automotive retailer. Derive is excited to partner with DEF CON to explore the future of the automotive industry with the world’s most elite security researchers, coders and engineers.

DEF CON’s 25th annual conference invites hackers, corporate IT professionals, and government agencies to attend and participate in workshops, keynotes and contests that showcase cutting-edge hacking skills. Derive is bringing the future of automobile technology to coders as one of the only companies with the ability to write to vehicle operating systems and enable owners to personalize and optimize the way their vehicles perform. Derive Systems’ challenges will push attendees to solve issues ranging from data compression to security, and explore automotive technology first-hand.

Vehicle technology and control software installed by automakers are generic systems. Derive’s write-access technology can adjust the vehicle’s one-size-fits-all computer depending on the owner’s needs and immediately change how the vehicle performs. Cars can be optimized based on factors including fuel efficiency, safety, and environmental responsibilities, among others. Instead of relying on driver behavior, write-access technology optimizes how the vehicle performs, independent of how the vehicle is driven by its driver.

“Vehicles are digital devices and drivers are just beginning to understand that they can be personalized just like all our other personal tech,” explains Marco Della Torre, Derive Systems CTO. “The ability to adapt vehicles to fit a specific use case gives owners unprecedented access to cost savings and performance control. We’re excited to bring automotive technology to DEF CON’s best minds and accelerate innovation in vehicle intelligence and customization software.”

During the three day conference, Derive is hosting challenges at DEF CON’s Car Hacking Village. The series will bring car enthusiasts and coders together to further Derive’s mission of transforming the vehicle ownership experience. Attendees have the opportunity to connect with the top minds in the industry and compete for a grand prize. Derive is partnering with AutoNation to present the winning team with a specially modified Ford F-150.

About Derive

Derive Systems is a leading automotive technology company with over 1.7 million software installations powering upgraded experiences for drivers on the road today. Derive connects vehicles and their engines to the digital world, enabling individuals and fleets to take control and optimize for performance, fuel efficiency, safety, and more. The Derive Systems platform leverages added on-board intelligence, powerful cloud data integration, enhanced sensors, and further technologies to personalize every automotive experience. We transform vehicle experiences from one-size-fits-all to smart, dynamically adaptable, and mission-specific.

About DEF CON

Started in 1992 by the Dark Tangent, DEF CON is the world’s longest running and largest underground hacking conference. Hackers, corporate IT professionals, and three letter government agencies all converge on Las Vegas every summer to absorb cutting edge hacking research from the most brilliant minds in the world and test their skills in contests of hacking might.