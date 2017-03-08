Descartes Reports Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results

Record Annual Revenues and Cash Provided by Operating Activities

WATERLOO, Ontario, March 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter (Q4FY17) and year (FY17) ended January 31, 2017. All financial results referenced are in United States (US) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

“Descartes is a trusted party focused on helping our customers manage complexity and change in logistics and supply chains,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “Our strong financial performance this past year illustrates the value we bring to customers amid global trade uncertainty via our efficient Global Logistics Network (GLN) infrastructure. We continue to invest in the GLN and our products both organically and through acquisitions, including the 4 businesses we combined with last year. Combined with our available capital and our track record of execution, Descartes and the GLN is a solid platform for continued growth and acquisitions.”

FY17 Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ twelve-month period ended January 31, 2017 (FY17) included:

Revenues of $203.8 million, up 10% from $185.0 million in the same period a year ago (FY16);

Revenues were comprised of license revenues of $6.9 million (3% of total revenues) and services revenues (non-license) of $196.9 million (97% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 12% from $176.3 million in FY16;

Cash provided by operating activities of $72.6 million, up 34% from $54.2 million in FY16;

Net income of $23.8 million, up 16% from $20.6 million in FY16. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 12%, up from 11% in FY16;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.31, up 15% from $0.27 in FY16; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $70.1 million, up 15% from $60.9 million in FY16. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 34%, up from 33% in FY16.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes’ ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.

The following table summarizes Descartes’ results in the categories specified below over FY17 and FY16 (dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

FY17 FY16 Revenues 203.8 185.0 Services revenues 196.9 176.3 Gross margin 72 % 71 % Cash provided by operating activities 72.6 54.2 Net income 23.8 20.6 Net income as a % of revenues 12 % 11 % Earnings per diluted share 0.31 0.27 Adjusted EBITDA 70.1 60.9 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 34 % 33 %

Q4FY17 Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes in Q4FY17 included:

Revenues of $52.8 million, up 10% from $48.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 (Q4FY16) and up 3% from $51.5 million in the previous quarter (Q3FY17);

Revenues were comprised of license revenues of $1.4 million (3% of total revenues) and services revenues (non-license) of $51.4 million (97% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 11% from $46.3 million in Q4FY16 and up 4% from $49.4 million in Q3FY17;

Cash provided by operating activities of $19.5 million, up 20% from $16.2 million in Q4FY16 and down from $20.5 million in Q3FY17;

Net income of $6.1 million, up 13% from $5.4 million in Q4FY16 and up 3% from $5.9 million in Q3FY17. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 12%, compared to 11% in Q4FY16 and 11% in Q3FY17;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.08, up 14% from $0.07 in Q4FY16 and consistent with Q3FY17; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $18.5 million, up 13% from $16.3 million in Q4FY16 and up 4% from $17.8 million in Q3FY17. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 35%, compared to 34% in Q4FY16 and 35% in Q3FY17.

The following table summarizes Descartes’ results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

Q4

FY17 Q3

FY17 Q2

FY17 Q1

FY17 Q4

FY16 Revenues 52.8 51.5 50.5 48.9 48.0 Services revenues 51.4 49.4 48.6 47.5 46.3 Gross margin 72 % 73 % 73 % 72 % 72 % Cash provided by operating activities 19.5 20.5 16.6 15.9 16.2 Net income 6.1 5.9 5.8 6.0 5.4 Net income as a % of revenues 12 % 11 % 11 % 12 % 11 % Earnings per diluted share 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.07 Adjusted EBITDA 18.5 17.8 17.2 16.6 16.3 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 35 % 35 % 34 % 34 % 34 %

Cash Position

At January 31, 2017, Descartes had $38.1 million in cash. Cash has decreased $39.8 million in Q4FY17 primarily due to cash used to fund the acquisitions of 4Solutions Information Technology Pty Ltd. and The Datamyne Inc., as discussed below, partially offset by cash provided by operating activities. Cash has increased $0.9 million in FY17 primarily due to strong cash flow provided by operating activities offset by cash used to fund the acquisitions of pixi* Software GmbH, Appterra LLC, 4Solutions Information Technology Pty Ltd., and The Datamyne Inc.

The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q4FY17 and FY17 in millions of dollars:

Q4FY17 FY17 Cash provided by operating activities 19.5 72.6 Purchase of marketable securities - (0.2 ) Sale of marketable securities - 6.1 Additions to property and equipment (0.9 ) (4.9 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (55.0 ) (71.3 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit facility - 10.8 Credit facility repayments (3.2 ) (10.2 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (1.0 ) Issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs 0.2 0.1 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (0.4 ) (1.1 ) Net change in cash (39.8 ) 0.9 Cash, beginning of period 77.9 37.2 Cash, end of period 38.1 38.1

Acquisition of 4Solutions

On November 11, 2016, Descartes acquired 4Solutions Information Technology Pty Ltd. (“4Solutions”), an Australia-based provider of cloud-based B2B supply chain integration solutions. 4Solutions operates the Health Supply Network, Australia’s foremost electronic document exchange network for the healthcare community. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately AUD 3.5 million (approximately $2.7 million at November 11, 2016), which was paid in cash.

Acquisition of Datamyne

On December 23, 2016, Descartes acquired The Datamyne Inc. (“Datamyne”), a provider of cloud-based trade data content solutions for customers to analyze import and export trade activity. Subscribers use Datamyne’s web‐based solutions and business intelligence tools to augment, speed up and simplify trade data research, and to shape global marketing, prospecting, and sourcing strategies. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately $55.2 million, which was paid in cash.

Descartes Evolution – 2017 User Group Conference

From March 28-30, 2017, Descartes will be hosting Descartes Evolution at the Hilton West Palm Beach. Evolution, Descartes’ Global User & Partner conference, is the pinnacle event where Descartes customers and partners from around the world get together to network with other Descartes users, meet the Descartes product management team, provide input on Descartes’ product development plans, and learn more about Descartes solutions and how to improve their operations. Registration information is available at www.descartes.com/usergroup.

Conference Call

Members of Descartes’ executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 8. Designated numbers are +1 888 465-5079 for North America and +1 416 216-4169 for international, using Passcode 7027935#.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes Web site at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations. Phone conference dial-in or webcast log-in is required approximately 10 minutes beforehand.

Replays of the conference call will be available following the call from 8:00 p.m. ET, and until March 15, 2017, by dialing +1 888 843-7419 or +1 630 652-3042 followed by Passcode 7027935#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relates to Descartes’ growth in margins; continued growth and acquisitions; rate of profitable growth; demand for Descartes’ solutions; growth of Descartes’ Global Logistics Network; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions including the following: global shipment volumes continuing to increase at levels consistent with the average growth rates of the global economy; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional customs and security regulations relating to the provision of electronic information for imports and exports; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional trade restrictions and sanctioned party lists with respect to doing business with certain countries, organizations, entities and individuals; Descartes’ continued operation of a secure and reliable business network; the stability of general economic and market conditions, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; equity and debt markets continuing to provide Descartes with access to capital; Descartes’ continued ability to identify and source attractive and executable business combination opportunities; Descartes’ ability to develop solutions that keep pace with the continuing changes in technology, and our continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights. These assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Descartes, or developments in Descartes’ business or industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, Descartes’ ability to successfully execute on acquisitions and to integrate acquired businesses and assets, and to predict expenses associated with and revenues from acquisitions; the ability to attract and retain key personnel and the ability to manage the departure of key personnel and the transition of our executive management team; changes in trade or transportation regulations that currently require customers to use services such as those offered by Descartes; the impact on Descartes’ business of the global economic downturn; departures of key customers; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates; Descartes’ ability to retain or obtain sufficient capital in addition to its debt facility to execute on its business strategy, including its acquisition strategy; disruptions in the movement of freight; the potential for future goodwill or intangible asset impairment as a result of other-than-temporary decreases in Descartes’ market capitalization; and other factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada, including Descartes’ most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.

The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes’ ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed twelve acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2015, and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q4FY17, Q3FY17, Q2FY17, Q1FY17 and Q4FY16, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) Q4FY17 Q3FY17 Q2FY17 Q1FY17 Q4FY16 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 6.1 5.9 5.8 6.0 5.4 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 Investment income - (0.1 ) (0.8 ) (0.5 ) - Income tax expense 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.9 1.4 Depreciation expense 1.1 1.0 0.9 0.7 1.1 Amortization of intangible assets 7.8 7.5 7.6 7.2 7.3 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 0.6 0.5 0.7 0.5 0.4 Acquisition-related expenses 0.9 0.6 0.8 0.7 0.6 Restructuring charges - 0.4 - - - Adjusted EBITDA 18.5 17.8 17.2 16.6 16.3 Revenues 52.8 51.5 50.5 48.9 48.0 Net income as % of revenues 12 % 11 % 11 % 12 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 35 % 35 % 34 % 34 % 34 %

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for FY17 and FY16, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) FY17 FY16 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 23.8 20.6 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 0.6 0.5 Investment income (1.4 ) (0.2 ) Income tax expense 7.7 7.2 Depreciation expense 3.6 3.4 Amortization of intangible assets 30.0 26.2 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 2.4 1.7 Acquisition-related expenses 3.0 1.4 Restructuring charges 0.4 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA 70.1 60.9 Revenues 203.8 185.0 Net income as % of revenues 12 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 34 % 33 %

THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(US DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS; US GAAP)

Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash 38,135 37,213 Short-Term marketable securities - 4,639 Accounts receivable (net) Trade 25,401 25,614 Other 3,709 3,131 Prepaid expenses and other 5,149 4,205 Inventory 167 155 72,561 74,957 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 1,525 468 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 10,447 8,604 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 7,027 16,804 DEFERRED TAX CHARGE 422 906 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 145,445 133,562 GOODWILL 263,113 217,486 500,540 452,787 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 4,679 4,473 Accrued liabilities 23,247 16,844 Income taxes payable 2,170 2,086 Deferred revenue 23,728 16,639 53,824 40,042 LONG-TERM DEFERRED REVENUE 421 941 LONG-TERM INCOME TAXES PAYABLE 5,725 3,672 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 9,975 6,097 69,945 50,752 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common shares – unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 75,874,684 at January 31, 2017 (January 31, 2016 – 75,761,184) 253,242 252,471 Additional paid-in capital 448,597 446,747 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,779 ) (34,880 ) Accumulated deficit (238,465 ) (262,303 ) 430,595 402,035 500,540 452,787

THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(US DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE AMOUNTS; US GAAP)

January 31, January 31, January 31, Year Ended 2017 2016 2015 REVENUES 203,779 184,993 170,860 COST OF REVENUES 56,051 53,859 54,879 GROSS MARGIN 147,728 131,134 115,981 EXPENSES Sales and marketing 24,943 22,424 20,404 Research and development 35,556 31,293 28,077 General and administrative 23,077 21,607 20,333 Other charges 3,455 1,491 2,876 Amortization of intangible assets 30,001 26,222 21,715 117,032 103,037 93,405 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 30,696 28,097 22,576 INTEREST EXPENSE (611 ) (522 ) (1,088 ) INVESTMENT INCOME 1,415 195 333 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 31,500 27,770 21,821 INCOME TAX EXPENSE Current 4,022 1,443 2,784 Deferred 3,640 5,765 3,978 7,662 7,208 6,762 NET INCOME 23,838 20,562 15,059 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 0.31 0.27 0.21 Diluted 0.31 0.27 0.21 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands) Basic 75,800 75,595 70,559 Diluted 76,515 76,409 71,584

THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(US DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS; US GAAP)

Year Ended January 31, January 31, January 31, 2017 2016 2015 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 23,838 20,562 15,059 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 3,628 3,377 3,295 Amortization of intangible assets 30,001 26,222 21,715 Stock-based compensation expense 2,022 1,577 1,543 Other non-cash operating activities (1,028 ) (392 ) - Deferred tax expense 3,640 5,765 3,978 Deferred tax charge 358 22 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable Trade 2,727 764 3,999 Other (212 ) 203 4,869 Prepaid expenses and other (64 ) (86 ) 141 Inventory 2 314 859 Accounts payable (317 ) (412 ) (3,121 ) Accrued liabilities 3,674 25 (294 ) Income taxes payable 1,431 (1,690 ) (73 ) Deferred revenue 2,883 (2,008 ) (2,492 ) Cash provided by operating activities 72,583 54,243 49,478 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of marketable securities (241 ) (4,667 ) - Sale of marketable securities 6,140 - - Additions to property and equipment (4,914 ) (4,309 ) (2,679 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired and bank indebtedness assumed (71,348 ) (120,853 ) (82,152 ) Cash used in investing activities (70,363 ) (129,829 ) (84,831 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowing on the credit facility 10,801 - 20,000 Credit facility repayments (10,200 ) - (63,305 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (957 ) - (386 ) Issuance of common shares for cash, net of issuance costs 145 158 140,724 Settlement of stock options - (2,590 ) (405 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (211 ) (2,432 ) 96,628 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (1,087 ) (2,822 ) (5,927 ) Increase (decrease) in cash 922 (80,840 ) 55,348 Cash, beginning of year 37,213 118,053 62,705 Cash, end of year 38,135 37,213 118,053

CONTACT: Descartes Investor Contact: Laurie McCauley +1-519-746-6114 x202358 [email protected]