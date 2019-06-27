Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Desert Lion Energy Shareholders Approve Merger with Lepidico Desert Lion Energy Shareholders Approve Merger with Lepidico CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedVR Resources Closes Second Tranche of Its Private PlacementDesert Lion Energy Shareholders Approve Merger with LepidicoYamana Gold Increases Gold Production Guidance and Updates Improved Strategic Life of Mine Plan and Phased Expansion for Its Jacobina Mine and Announces Annual Significant Corporate G&A Reductions