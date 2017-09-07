Desire Street Ministries’ No. 7 Hosts the 7th Annual Desire Cup Golf Tournament at Florida-Georgia Football Game Weekend

ATLANTA, GA–(Marketwired – Sep 7, 2017) – With the No. 7 emblazoned on his back, former University of Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel made football history in 1996 when he led the Florida Gators to win their first national championship. He went on to win the coveted Heisman Trophy and then spent the next seven years focusing on his professional career in the NFL. On Oct. 26-27, Wuerffel will celebrate another 7th victory in his career as executive director for inner-city nonprofit Desire Street Ministries, by hosting the 7th Annual Desire Cup Fundraiser Weekend, presented by Just Bare Chicken at TPC Sawgrass during the Florida-Georgia football game weekend.

“Some of the things I’m most passionate about are Florida, the Gators and the work we do at Desire Street Ministries,” said Wuerffel. “So you gather all that up, you invite some Bulldogs to the party and you have the Desire Cup. It’s one of my favorite fundraising events of the year that we do for Desire Street Ministries, not only because of the camaraderie, but because we are seeing a lot of success as a result and seeing lives change, which I love witnessing.”

Desire Street started its ministry in the Ninth Ward of New Orleans, working side-by-side with neighbors to seek out solutions for poverty stricken communities. With corporate headquarters now based in Atlanta, Desire Street continues to work on the rebuilding of the Ninth Ward of New Orleans, while also partnering with ministry leaders in multiple neighborhoods and cities across the Southeast, with a focus on long-term revitalization plans that require radical commitment to spiritual and community development.

“What we are doing is so significant to support children and families who have insurmountable odds stacked up against them in some really tough neighborhoods,” said Wuerffel. “One of the things I love about the Desire Street model is how we are able to impact multiple neighborhoods at once because we aren’t reinventing the wheel in every community; instead we find great ministry partners who are already doing fantastic work and help them survive the rigors of ministry, in order to thrive for the long-run which is needed to see transformation.”

The Desire Cup kicks off Thurs., Oct. 26, with a “Party with a Purpose” fundraising dinner in the ballroom at the TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse, to help Desire Street support and equip urban leaders who work with children and families living in distressed neighborhoods. Guests will celebrate their college teams by wearing orange and blue or red and black cocktail attire. Individual tickets are available for $500 and include dinner and networking opportunities with Gator and Bulldog greats and celebrities including coach Steve Spurrier, Tony Barnhart, David Greene, John Lastinger, David Nelson, Eric Zeier, Gary Koch, Jon Stinchcomb, Judd Davis, Kevin Butler, Lindsay Scott, Matt LaPorta, Musa Smith, Shane Matthew, Terry LeCount, Tom Shannon, Lito Sheppard, Wilber Marshall and others. This year’s fundraising challenge will celebrate Wuerffel’s 7th anniversary of the Desire Cup, with a “7th at Sawgrass” goal of raising an additional $107,000 this year. Anyone can participate by donating $77, $107 or $777 online. The Desire Cup tournament tees off at 9:30 a.m. Fri., Oct. 27, at the world famous The PLAYERS Stadium course. To celebrate the historic rivalry, two Gators and two Bulldogs will be paired up in true Ryder Cup fashion. The event is presented by Just Bare Chicken and other sponsors. To get involved visit: http://www.desirestreet.org/desirecup.