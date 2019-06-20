Desjardins Says Member Info Shared Externally

CBJ — Desjardins Group has revealed personal information of nearly 3 million of its members has been shared outside of the organization.

The Montreal-based financial company says the breach affects about 2.7 million individuals and nearly 200,000 business members.

The security breach is being blamed on unauthorized and illegal use of its internal data by an employee who has since been fired. The company made it clear there was no external cyber attack. The security breach was caused internally by a former trusted employee.

Personal members may have had several pieces of personal information released including their name, date of birth, social insurance number, address, phone number, email address and details about their banking habits.

The company says passwords, security questions and personal identification numbers were not compromised.

It is unclear what charges, if any, the former employee will face.

@CanBizJournal