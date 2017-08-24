Deutsche Börse Wrangles Data with Trifacta to Create New Exchange Market Products

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 24, 2017) – Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling, today announced that Deutsche Börse AG (DB1Gn.DE), one of the world’s largest market infrastructure providers, has implemented Trifacta Wrangler Enterprise to accelerate the preparation of granular and complex data for new insights and data products.

“As one of the few exchange groups globally, we operate across the whole trading and clearing value chain and deal with large amounts of extremely varied data. Taking that data, developing analytics and improving the marketplace through the application of data science are imperatives at Deutsche Börse,” said Konrad Sippel, head of Content Lab, Deutsche Börse. “By using Trifacta, the Content Lab team can develop and implement data driven solutions across the group and implement long-term, strategic projects in areas like risk management, investment decision making and trading analytics.”

Trifacta enables Deutsche Börse’s recently established data science team, the Content Lab,to deliver value across the organization by investing time in strategic data-related initiatives rather than data preparation and data cleansing. Along with improving efficiency, Trifacta facilitates collaboration between data scientists and business experts by allowing them to work from one visual interface. Trifacta Wrangler Enterprise allows Deutsche Börse’s analysts and data scientists to quickly examine the properties of a data set and communicate with internal business experts on what types of analysis can be done.

“Deutsche Börse is a leader in capital markets and a great example of an organization utilizing data to drive significant transformation in their business. As a global marketplace and transactions services provider operating one of the world’s leading stock exchanges, Deutsche Börse manages a tremendous amount of securities information and recognizes the immense business opportunity this data represents,” said Adam Wilson, CEO, Trifacta. “We’re excited to partner with Deutsche Börse on enabling their Content Lab team to more efficiently wrangle diverse data to create new data products and services.”

