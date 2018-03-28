Development Drifting on 7 Zone at the Eagle River Mine Continues to Return Longer Than Average Strike Lengths of Up to 123 Metres

TORONTO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces underground drifting results from ongoing 7 Zone exploration and development activities at the Company’s wholly-owned Eagle River Mine in Wawa, Ontario.

The Company is continuing to develop and explore two parallel zones, the No. 7 and 300, located 200 m and 400 m north, respectively, of the main 8 Zone structure that has supported production of greater than one million ounces of gold over the last twenty years. Drilling in early 2016 returned encouraging results from 7 Zone (see press release dated February 23, 2016).

Subsequently, sill development over the past two years has returned the following results:

Level Grade

Uncut (g/t Au) Grade

Cut (g/t Au) Width

(m) Strike Length

(m) Release Date 890 33.15 16.75 1.5 42.0 May 31, 2016 945 22.63 17.07 3.3 63.0 September 15, 2016 975 E 13.38 13.38 1.5 46.0 November 30, 2017 975 W 24.38 22.22 2.6 53.0 November 30, 2017 975 Combined 20.66 19.23 2.1 99.0 November 30, 2017 991 E 32.55 30.03 1.6 48.0 November 30, 2017 991 W 18.80 15.95 2.73 56.0 November 30, 2017 991 Combined 23.28 20.53 2.2 48.0 November 30, 2017 1006 E 33.83 29.67 1.7 51.7 March 27, 2018 1006 W 22.85 15.25 3.2 41.1 March 27, 2018 1006 Combined 27.39 21.21 2.3 92.8 March 27, 2018 1022 E 34.86 28.33 1.8 75.5 March 27, 2018 1022 W 10.33 10.33 2.7 47.3 March 27, 2018 1022 Combined 23.79 20.21 2.2 122.8 March 27, 2018

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We continue to be encouraged with the ongoing development at the 7 Zone, as it continues to return high grade intersections over good widths and longer strike lengths. This Zone was discovered in 2013, and four years later now accounts for 23% of the mine’s reserve base at an average grade of 13 g/t Au. The 7 Zone, at current depths and up plunge, appears to be comprised of two mineralized areas along the zone that are separated by an area of lower grade mineralization. Based on drilling information, these mineralized zones, referred to as the east and west zones, are interpreted to form one continuous, longer zone along strike at depth. We will be producing from the 1022 m level in the second quarter, from both stopes, one in the east and one in the west. The main ramp is reaching the next planned sill drift on 1038 m level, where the mineralization forms one continuous zone with longer strike lengths and wider mining widths. These longer strike lengths will provide for enhanced mining flexibility and ultimately augmented production rates. This Zone remains highly prospective, because there has been limited exploration along strike or up and down dip, therefore will remain a focus for 2018 exploration and development.”

New 1006 m level drifting:

1006 m level East returned 33.83 g/t Au uncut (29.67 g/t Au cut) over an average width of 1.68 m over a strike length of 51.70 m.

1006 m West returned 22.85 g/t Au uncut (15.25 g/t Au cut) over an average width of 3.17 m over a strike length of 41.10 m.

Combined the East and West averaged 27.39 g/t Au uncut (21.21 g/t Au cut) over a width of 2.31 m and a total strike length of 92.80 m.

New 1022 m level drifting:

1022 m level East returned 34.86 g/t Au uncut (28.33 g/t Au cut) over an average width of 1.83 m over a strike length of 75.50 m.

1022 m West returned 10.33 g/t Au uncut (10.33 g/t Au cut) over an average width of 2.74 m over a strike length of 47.30 m.

Combined East and West averaged 23.79 g/t Au uncut (20.21 g/t Au) over a width of 2.15 m and a total strike length of 122.80 m.

*Assays cut to 125 g/t Au

The 7 Zone, which has now been traced with drilling and development over 350 m in the western portion of the mine, remains open up and down plunge and to the east where exploration will be focussed in 2018. Also, quartz veining and alteration continues west of the 7 Zone development and will be tested with future drilling.

Results are illustrated on the accompanying detailed and generalized longitudinal section (Figure 1 and 2).

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The sampling of, and assay data from, drill core is monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance – quality control (QA-QC) program designed to follow industry best practice. Samples are transported in sealed bags to Eagle River Mine assay office in Wawa, Ontario. Samples are analyzed for gold using standard fire assay technique with gravimetric finish. Wesdome inserts blanks and certified reference standard in the sample sequence for quality control.

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines is in its 30th year of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930 metre shaft and 2,000 tonne per day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, which is being explored and evaluated to be developed in the appropriate gold price environment. The Company has approximately 133.9 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO.”

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow

