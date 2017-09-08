Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) Announces Extension of Lean Slow Motion Potion Product Placement in Walmart Stores Across Texas and Oklahoma Into 2018

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – Sep 8, 2017) – Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM), a diversified brand management and operating company, announces that its newly assigned Walmart beverage buyer approves Lean Slow Motion Potion for product placement extension in the Fall 2017 modular shelf space through April 2018.

“On our semi-annual call with our Walmart category buyer, we gained renewal of our existing central distribution contract going into 2018 for our existing Lean Slow Motion Potion brands in 80 stores across the states of Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma,” said Dr. Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International. “We recently completed a very successful product sampling promotion in over 30 Walmart Supercenters during the Labor Day weekend which helped us exceed our sales goals two-fold in which the newly assigned buyer took particular notice of. This is will be the fifth (5th) year of Lean being in Walmart which continues to further our lead as the longest standing relaxation beverage on the shelves at Walmart,” Dr. Moran continued.

Results from the semi-annual call is that Dewmar will work closely with the Walmart replenishment manager to seek more efficient ways to get product to the Walmart distribution centers in order to increase the Company’s profitability. Furthermore, Dewmar will enter the Fall season by hiring at least two brand managers to assure sufficient shelf replenishment, report inventory shortages to store management and to identify opportunities for significant sales increase.

For a complete list of stores where you can find Lean Slow Motion Potion at Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Walmarts, please click on the link here or copy and paste this link:

http://www.leanslowmotionpotion.com/store-locator.html

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified MBE and service disabled veteran owned new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar’s primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, as well as introducing new simple yet meaningful innovations to markets of great demand. The Company’s flagship product, Lean Slow Motion Potion, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market. Kush Cakes is the country’s leading relaxation hemp-infused brownie. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

Click here for the Safe Harbor Statement.