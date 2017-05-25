D&G Technology Awarded Quam IR Awards 2016 — Main Board Category

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) – D&G Technology Holding Company Limited (“D&G Technology” or the “Group”) (HKSE: 1301), a leading medium-to-large scale asphalt mixing plant manufacturer and service provider in China, is pleased to announce that the Group has been awarded the Quam IR Awards 2016 — Main Board Category. This is the second consecutive year that D&G Technology is recognized, following the award of “Quam IR Awards 2015 — First Year After Listing” last year.

The Quam IR Awards aims to recognize models of practice and leadership in Investor Relations (IR) among the listed companies in the Asia Pacific region for their outstanding communications between companies and stakeholders. Winners were devoted in upholding transparent communications between companies and stakeholders in the past year. The Judges are impressed by D&G Technology’s performance of investor relations work and consider the Group well-deserved to be awarded.

The Group enthusiastically participates in various “One Belt, One Road” infrastructures and provides road construction equipment for this iconic event. This includes “Karachi-Lahore Motorway,” one of the “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s” three flagship projects. The Group is honoured to be involved in the projects along “One Belt, One Road” regions and countries. Apart from business development, the Group also engages a professional investor relations team to ensure effective communication and corporate transparency.

Ms. Glendy Choi, CEO and Executive Director of the Group, said, “We are very honoured to be awarded with Quam IR Awards again. The Group has been keeping close relationships with investors since our listing. Through timely disclosure of the Group’s latest information, investors are allowed to follow our latest development. Recently, we participated in the first Advanced International Conference on “The Belt and Road” Industry and Finance in Beijing on 15 May 2017 to discuss the development and opportunities brought by the Belt and Road initiatives which further affirmed the Group’s authoritative image within the industry and enhanced our presence in the region. Meanwhile, we develop local business proactively and participate in more road infrastructure projects, to fulfill customers’ needs and raise investors’ confidence in us. We will continue to improve our investor relations work, keep certain transparency of information, as well as enhance our investor base.”

About D&G Technology Holding Company Limited

D&G Technology is a leading medium-to-large scale asphalt mixing plant manufacturer and service provider in China. The Group’s core products include conventional hot-mix asphalt mixing plants and hot-mix asphalt mixing recycling plants. Asphalt mixtures produced by these plants are used in construction and maintenance of all grades of roads and highways. The Group also offers asphalt mixing plant customer services including sales of spare parts and components and provision of equipment modification services and leasing of asphalt mixing plants through operating leases. With headquarters in Hong Kong and a production base in Langfang, Hebei, D&G Technology is certified as a high-technology enterprise in Hebei and enjoys a preferential enterprise income tax rate of 15%. Its products are sold to most provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China. The Group has asphalt mixing plants projects in a total of 23 countries, including Australia, Russia, India, Thailand and Brunei, etc. For more details, please refer to: www.dgtechnology.com.