DHL doubles airfreight capacities to support fast growing Norwegian seafood exports to Asia

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Sep 21, 2017) – DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, expands its airfreight capacities in Norway in response to rapidly growing demand in Asia for high-quality seafood exports. The demand has been continuously growing since the introduction of DHL’s new service solution in May this year. Starting from today DHL will double its flight frequency by deploying a dedicated Boeing 747-400 cargo plane that ships seafood from Oslo to Seoul and Shanghai twice a week. Furthermore the new solution will also increase the operational efficiency on DHL’s transpacific trade lane by performing around-the-world flights.

“Demand for high-quality imported seafood continues to swell in Asia: South Korea’s seafood imports rose in 2016 for the third year in a row1, and China may soon become the world’s largest seafood importer due to rising domestic appetites said Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. “Our new service links this demand to Norway’s seafood producers while maintaining freshness, timeliness and cost-effectiveness through the frequency of its flights. That will definitely benefit South Korean and Chinese seafood importers seeking new and efficient logistics options to keep up with the hunger of consumers region-wide.”

“With Norwegian seafood imports surging more than 70% last year2, South Korea’s seafood industry will need faster and more frequent capacity between the two countries to keep up with demand,” said SP Song, Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding South Korea. “This service will help strengthen our customers’ ability to meet the growing appetite from consumers for high-quality overseas seafood as part of their everyday meals at an affordable price.”

The newly deployed Boeing 747-400 around-the-world freighter service is yet another step in re-designing intercontinental supply chains while generating significant, reliable and efficient capacities for customers along the route from Brussels to Oslo, Seoul, Shanghai Cincinnati and back to Brussels. The aircraft will start in Brussels and pick up the seafood at the DHL terminal in Oslo. From there it will be flown to Seoul, where the plane will be discharged and loaded with general cargo for its next destination in China. This procedure repeats at the next stops in Shanghai and Cincinnati and prior to the return to Brussels.

In addition to the expanded capacities along the transpacific route, DHL Global Forwarding will also manage the increasing demand of fresh seafood by doubling the number of flights from Norway to Asia. Twice a week, DHL will transport seafood from Lakselv Airport Banak via its terminal in Oslo to Seoul. From the origin which is only 100 km from the North Cape to its final destination in Korea, the time for the whole supply chain is cut down from 48 to 20 hours.

“Norwegian seafood exporters are already experiencing peak sales for their produce, not just from Asia but also European markets at their doorstep3, making high-frequency and high-speed freight capacity even more essential to keep supply chains from breaking down under the weight of demand,” added Kelvin. “By halving their supply chain lead times, our expanded services to Seoul give Norway’s fishery industry the logistics capacity to rapidly gain consumer share in Asia while retaining their strong presence in Europe.”

