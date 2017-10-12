DHX Media and Amazon Prime Video Strike Their Largest Deal to Date for Kids’ Content

HALIFAX, NS–(Marketwired – October 12, 2017) – DHX Media Ltd. (“DHX Media” or the “Company”) (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) (NASDAQ: DHXM), a leading global children’s content and brands company, has announced a large-volume content deal for 13 DHX Media kids’ shows with Amazon Prime Video for its global subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) service. This agreement marks the largest between the two companies to date, covering more than 200 countries and territories and 15 languages.

Under the deal, new titles will be added to the international streaming service, including Bob the Builder™, Fireman Sam™, Caillou, Johnny Test, Yo Gabba Gabba!, classic Inspector Gadget and In the Night Garden, for launch beginning this fall.

“Leading global SVOD services are forecast to collectively spend approximately USD$19 billion on content through 2018,” said Dana Landry, CEO of DHX Media. “This far-reaching agreement announced today with Amazon Prime Video reinforces DHX Media’s position as a ‘go-to’ provider of kids’, multi-language content to this robust market.”

“Great animation and stories resonate with kids regardless of language or location,” said Wiebke Hoefer, DHX Media’s Senior Director of Sales (Germany, Switzerland, France, UK Digital and Multi-territory Digital). “We are thrilled that kids worldwide are now able to enjoy original and classic DHX Media shows on Amazon Prime Video.”

As the world’s major streaming companies extend their global reach, DHX Media is benefitting from international demand for its shows. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of previously announced agreements with Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. for exclusive SVOD and AVOD rights to DHX Media original kids’ series, Looped, as well as additional kids’ content deals in the UK, Germany and India.

In December 2016, Amazon Prime Video launched for customers in more than 200 countries and territories around the globe. New customers can sign-up at PrimeVideo.com to stream on many connected devices, including Android and iOS phones and tablets, select LG and Samsung smart TVs and Android TV by Sony and PlayStation consoles. Members can also download all movies and TV shows for offline viewing on mobile devices-that means watching on a plane, train, anywhere at no additional cost.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) (NASDAQ: DHXM) is a leading children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world’s foremost producers of children’s shows, DHX Media owns the world’s largest independent library of children’s content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children’s channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has 20 offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws with respect to DHX Media including, without limitation, statements regarding DHX Media’s titles to be added to Amazon Prime Video and the timing of such additions, leading global SVOD service spend and potential benefits to DHX Media associated therewith, the market and international demand for DHX Media’s content and the business strategies and operational activities of DHX Media and its subsidiaries. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include the Company’s ability to execute on license agreements and the risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis, which also form part of the Company’s annual report on Form 40-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

